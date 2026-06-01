Brazil thrash Panama 6-2 in World Cup send-off

BRAZIL TURNED ON the style with a 6-2 drubbing of Panama on Sunday in a lopsided World Cup send-off at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr fired the Brazilians into the lead inside the opening minute, collecting a pass from veteran midfielder Casemiro before lashing in a thunderous strike from 25 yards.

The five-time World Cup winners were jolted though in the 14th minute when Panama grabbed a freak equaliser, Michael Murillo’s free-kick taking a wicked deflection off Matheus Cunha and sailing past Brazil keeper Alisson.

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The combination of Vinicius and Casemiro restored Brazil’s advantage six minutes before half-time.

Vinicius jinked into space on the left-hand side of the penalty area, and what looked like a curling shot destined for the far corner was helped into the net by a glancing header from Casemiro.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti rang the changes at half-time, replacing his entire starting line-up with the exception of Leo Pereira as the second half got under way.

The new-look Selecao wasted no time in asserting their superiority, rattling in three quick goals to put Brazil 5-1 up.

Teenager Rayan made it 3-1 in the 53rd minute, the 19-year-old Bournemouth talent collecting a misplaced pass from Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera on the right flank and calmly curling in his shot to the delight of the Maracanã crowd.

Lucas Paqueta swept in Brazil’s fourth from the edge of the area in the 60th minute, and Igor Thiago made it 5-1 from the penalty spot three minutes later after being brought down by Mosquera.

Botafogo’s Danilo completed Brazil’s scoring in the 81st minute, controlling Paqueta’s floated pass into the box before wrongfooting the covering Panama defence and burying the finish.

Panama grabbed a late consolation when Carlos Harvey crashed in a 30-yard screamer.

Brazil face a final friendly against Egypt in Cleveland, Ohio next Saturday, before opening their World Cup Group C campaign against Morocco on 13 June.

The Brazilians also face Haiti and Scotland in the first round of the tournament.

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