Serena Williams confirms her comeback to tennis with Queen’s doubles wild card

SERENA WILLIAM’S COMEBACK to tennis has been confirmed, with the 44-year-old playing doubles at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club next week.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion’s imminent return has been touted since it was revealed in December she had re-entered the anti-doping programme – a prerequisite to play on the tour again.

She has been eligible since February but has chosen the British grass-court season to step back on to the match court in what will be one of the biggest sports stories of the year.

Williams has not played since a glittering farewell at the US Open in 2022, although she pointedly avoided using the word retirement, instead saying she was “evolving away” from tennis.

The American has been given a wild card for the women’s doubles to play with Canadian Victoria Mboko, and she said: “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter.

“Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.”

Advertisement

Williams’ comeback is a huge coup for the Lawn Tennis Association and tournament director Laura Robson, with women’s tennis returning to the historic venue last year for the first time since 1973.

“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA’s HSBC Championships,” said the former British number one.

“Women’s tennis made a historic return to The Queen’s Club last year and now we have an icon of the game stepping back on to court at this prestigious venue – it’s very exciting for the tournament and the fans.”

Robson is working in Paris for TNT Sports and she revealed Williams was hoping to play “a few tournaments on the grass”.

Williams teased the announcement on social media with a video accompanied by the caption: “Good news travels fast.”

She gave birth to her second daughter in 2023 and had appeared absorbed with life away from the court as a mother and businesswoman.

But videos emerged on social media of Williams back in training on court and, although she attempted to dismiss talk of a comeback, it appeared a question of when rather than if.

Whether the seven-time Wimbledon champion expands her return to include singles remains to be seen, although her older sister Venus, who turns 46 this month, is still playing the format.

The first batch of Wimbledon wild cards will be announced in the week of 15 June.

Williams’ last appearance at the All England Club came a couple of months before her swansong but was not a happy experience, with France’s Harmony Tan beating her in the first round.

She is the oldest former world number one in singles to make a return, beating the record of Martina Navratilova, who won her final grand slam title a month before her 50th birthday.

Navratilova said: “Serena brought the game to another level and it is incredible for the sport that she’s pushing the boundaries and coming back.

“To many of the younger players, they never had the opportunity to play her – some may have never watched her on television – so this will be a new and exciting experience.”

One of those players is world number four Coco Gauff.

“I did say one of my biggest regrets was not being able to play her,” said the 22-year-old. “I think it would be cool for this sport to have a legend back playing.”