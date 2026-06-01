More Stories
Ireland’s Katie McCabe (file pic). Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Done Deal

Ireland's Katie McCabe seals move from Arsenal to Chelsea

The 30-year-old spent 10 and a half years at the Gunners.
7.02pm, 1 Jun 2026

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KATIE McCabe has sealed her move from Arsenal to Chelsea.

The 30-year-old spent 10 and a half years with the Gunners, winning the Women’s Super League, the FA Cup and the Champions League during that time.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie