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Ireland's Katie McCabe seals move from Arsenal to Chelsea
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KATIE McCabe has sealed her move from Arsenal to Chelsea.
The 30-year-old spent 10 and a half years with the Gunners, winning the Women’s Super League, the FA Cup and the Champions League during that time.
More to follow
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Done Deal Katie McCabe Soccer Arsenal Chelsea Ireland Republic