The Irish international who plies her trade in Italy

WHILE THE NUMBER of high-profile Irish footballers to try their luck beyond the traditional stronghold of Britain has increased in recent years, it is still far from commonplace.

There are just four non-UK-based players from 25 in the current Ireland women’s squad: Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current, on loan from HB Køge), Amber Barrett (Strasbourg), Megan Connolly (Lazio) and Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne).

Of that quartet, Connolly is the only player to start all four of Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers so far.

The 29-year-old, set for a Cork homecoming at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, has spent the last two years playing in Serie A, following in the footsteps of the legendary Anne O’Brien, among others.

Lazio have progressed over the course of that period, with the team’s fifth-place finish an improvement on seventh (in the regular season) the year before, and only six points off third-place Juventus, who claimed the final Champions League spot – not bad going for a side who were playing in Serie B as recently as 2024.

“I’m enjoying it,” Connolly tells reporters. “It’s benefited me on and off the pitch. It’s not a bad place to live, living in Rome. I don’t think you can complain much, and on the pitch I’m playing week-in, week-out, playing good football, it’s good over there.

“The training sessions are always good, the intensity, and it’s helped me bring that into the Ireland team, and that’s something I always reflect on – am I improving and able to bring that into the Irish team. I think I’ve kept my levels and am hopefully pushing on a bit.”

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It is not the Corkonian’s first stint abroad. In her younger days, Connolly played for the Florida State Seminoles after securing a four-year scholarship to Florida State University, where she studied sports management.

In between then and now, the 29-year-old spent six seasons in the Women’s Super League (five with Brighton and one at Bristol City).

“[Playing in Italy has] made me a better player,” she says. “I enjoy working with the coach [Gianluca Grassadonia] a lot; he’s probably one of the best I’ve worked with, in terms of the detail, the football and the training. Every single day, I feel I’m getting more and more. You’re always on the ball and touching the ball, which I’ve enjoyed. And I do think it’s helped me to improve and clean up on aspects of my game and get those small details

“It’s a different league from the WSL. I think the WSL has continued to improve and push on since I left. It’s one of the best leagues in the world in terms of the investment on and off the pitch. You can’t argue against that.

“In Italy, there’s still a lot of room for improvement in terms of the investment off the pitch, but on the pitch, the level is just as high.”

So has Connolly attended any of the Lazio men’s team’s games at Stadio Olimpico while there?

“I’ve been to one or two. I recently went to the Coppa Italia final, Lazio v Inter Milan. Obviously, they weren’t quite successful (Inter won 2-0). I went to the Curva (an Italian term for the curved stands in the stadium) with all the fans, and it was an experience, to be fair. It was something I would experience once, but I probably wouldn’t do it again because it was quite aggressive. It was where all the proper Ultras were.”

On the back of a satisfactory club season, Connolly is hoping for a memorable finish to the campaign by helping Ireland secure automatic qualification for the World Cup.

A big performance will be needed, particularly with fellow midfielder Denise O’Sullivan missing Friday’s game with the Netherlands through suspension.

However, Connolly played down the Liverpool star’s absence for the crunch qualifier.

“Honestly, I don’t think it will change much. I think we have depth in the squad. I think anyone is ready to come in and do their best in Denise’s position.

“She’s one of our best players in the history of Ireland. We know how good she is. We know what she brings to the team.

“But it’s time for someone else to step up and step in there.

“We’ve shown we have a style of play. We have a way of playing now. So we can keep each other accountable. We can hold each other to the standards we have.

“So, whoever comes in there, whoever is in the starting XI, everyone’s ready to play. We know what’s on the line. We know the stakes of the game. So, everyone’s ready to do their part.”