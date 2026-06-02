Here is the draw for Round 2A and 2B of the All-Ireland senior football championship

THE DRAW HAS been made for Round 2A and 2B of the 2026 All-Ireland senior football championship.

In Round 2B, where the losers bow out, All-Ireland champions Kerry travel to Kildare, Dublin hit the road to Cavan, Derry host Meath, and Monaghan and Roscommon go head-to-head in Clones.

In Round 2A, Tyrone host Mayo, Galway welcome Westmeath, Armagh travel to Louth, and Cork make the longer trip to last year’s finalists Donegal.

During the draw on RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, GAA President Jarlath Burns confirmed that Ballybofey’s MacCumhaill Park should be available to Donegal.

Kerry’s meeting with Kildare will be a reunion for Jack O’Connor, having managed both counties. Leinster sides Dublin and Meath, and Connacht champions Roscommon, all face big tests on the road in Ulster.

There are some intriguing ties on the other side, with Tyrone-Mayo and Galway-Westmeath among the standouts as they seek safe passage to the quarter-finals.

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The Round 2A and 2B fixtures will be played on the weekend of 13-14 June, with further details to be confirmed in due course.

The Round 2A winners progress to the quarter-finals, while the losing teams from Round 2A will face a winning team from Round 2B in Round 3.

The Round 2B losers exit the championship, and those who are beaten in Round 3 will follow them out the door. This year’s quarter-finals will see the Round 2A and Round 3 winners face off.

2026 All-Ireland SFC Round 2A / 2B draw

Home team named first

Round 2A

Donegal v Cork

Galway v Westmeath

Tyrone v Mayo

Louth v Armagh

Round 2B

Derry v Meath

Kildare v Kerry

Cavan v Dublin

Monaghan v Roscommon

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