Kostyuk and Andreeva to clash in French Open semis

MARTA KOSTYUK WILL play Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva for a place in the women’s French Open final, as Alexander Zverev seeks to stay on course for an elusive Grand Slam title.

Kostyuk held her nerve to withstand a comeback from compatriot Elina Svitolina in the first all-Ukrainian women’s quarter-final at a Grand Slam in the Open era, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season to 17 matches to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Some magic from Marta on her way to claiming the first set over Svitolina ✨#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pToTDgQkz0 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2026

“I’m very happy I found a way. It was very difficult in the first two sets,” said Kostyuk, who again dedicated her victory to the people of Ukraine.

The country was hit by hundreds of Russian drones and dozens of missiles early Tuesday, killing at least 18 people.

“We had another difficult night in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv where so many people died, so I want to give this match to Ukraine,” said Kostyuk.

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Svitolina, 31, fell at the quarter-final stage at Roland Garros for the sixth time. It is the only major where she has not reached the last four.

Andreeva breezed into her second French Open semi-final earlier in the day with 6-0, 6-3 rout of Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, who plans to retire at the end of the season.

The eighth seed needed less than an hour to dispatch the 36-year-old Cirstea, appearing in the last eight in Paris for the first time since 2009.

Andreeva beat Cirstea en route to the title in Linz earlier this year, but made short work of her opponent under the roof on Philippe Chatrier.

“I’m super happy that I’m going to be playing in semis again,” said Andreeva.

“I felt like it was one of my best matches so far this tournament.”

Andreeva atoned for the disappointment of her quarter-final loss to French outsider Lois Boisson 12 months ago.

“I was just trying to have flashbacks only about the weather and only about the court with closed roof, not about how I played. I’m happy that I could turn it around,” she said.

- Zverev in prime position -

With the men’s draw certain to produce a first-time Grand Slam champion, Zverev is considered the favourite to be that player as he bids to cast away the unwanted title of tennis’ nearly-man. He has finished runner-up at three majors, including the 2024 French Open.

The 29-year-old German is the highest remaining men’s seed and will meet Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar for a place in the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

“He’s a very young player, incredibly talented, he’s come on the scene this clay-court season,” Zverev said of the 19-year-old Jodar.

“He’s playing incredible tennis and it’s going to be a very difficult challenge but I have to trust myself and I’ll be ready for it.”

Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca takes on Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the night session.

Fonseca, 19, is the fourth Brazilian man to reach the Roland Garros last eight in the Open era, and the first since three-time champion Gustavo Kuerten.

“I just try to be me on court, try to be happy, try to hit winners, try to hit good shots, try to be entertaining,” said Fonseca, who backed up his third-round win over Novak Djokovic by beating two-time Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud.

Both Fonseca and Mensik will be playing in their first Grand Slam quarter-final.

– © AFP 2026