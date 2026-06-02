League of Ireland goalkeeper Anang earns World Cup call-up, makes history

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC goalkeeper Joseph Anang has been called up to represent Ghana at this summer’s World Cup.

It is the first time in the Dublin club’s history that they will have a player represented at the tournament.

Anang won his first and so far only cap for Ghana last November in a friendly against Japan.

He will compete for the goalkeeping jersey with Lawrence Ati-Zigi (29 caps) of Swiss Super League club St Gallen and Benjamin Asare (7 caps), who plays for Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.

Anang has established himself as one of the Premier Division’s top goalkeepers in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old Accra-born stopper joined West Ham as a youngster and originally signed for Pat’s on loan in 2022, before agreeing to a permanent deal in 2024.

The former England underage international has made over 100 appearances for the Richmond Park outfit. However, Stephen Kenny’s side are now set to be without their number one for an extended period this summer, with former Ireland underage international Danny Rogers expected to deputise.

Anang will not be the only League of Ireland representative at the World Cup – Shamrock Rovers’ Dublin-born defender Roberto Lopes is set to line out for tournament debutants Cape Verde.

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Both the Hoops and St Pat’s are reportedly set to receive around €250,000 in Fifa compensation for the players’ participation at this summer’s event.

Coach Carlos Queiroz left it to the last minute to finalise his 26-man selection.

Ghana face Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday in a friendly before flying to North America for their fifth World Cup, where they are in a tough Group L with England, Croatia and Panama.

The World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico kicks off on 11 June, with Ghana facing Panama in their opener six days later.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak/GHA), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen/SUI), Joseph Anang (St. Patrick’s/IRL)

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman (PAOK/GRE), Gideon Mensah (Auxerre/FRA), Marvin Senaya (Auxerre/FRA), Alidu Seidu (Rennes/FRA), Abdul Mumin (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Jerome Opoku (Basaksehir/TUR), Jonas Adjetey (Wolfsburg/GER), Kojo Oppong Peprah (Nice/FRA), Derrick Luckassen (Pafos/CYP)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (Auxerre/FRA), Thomas Partey (Villarreal/ESP), Kwasi Sibo (Real Oviedo/ESP), Augustine Boakye (Saint Etienne/FRA), Caleb Yirenkyi (Nordsjaelland/DEN), Abdul Fatawu (Leicester/ENG), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Atalanta/ITA)

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah (Al Qadsiah/KSA), Ernest Nuamah (Lyon/FRA), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City/ENG), Brandon Thomas-Asante (Coventry/ENG), Prince Adu (Viktoria Plzen/CZE), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao/ESP), Jordan Ayew (Leicester/ENG).

Additional reporting by AFP