Shamrock Rovers 'very proud' as Pico Lopes named in Cape Verde World Cup squad

SHAMROCK ROVERS CAPTAIN Roberto ‘Pico’ Lopes has officially been included in Cape Verde’s squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Cape Verde announced their 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico this afternoon, with Lopes named among the defenders.

Rovers paid tribute to “our own Pico Lopes” on social media thereafter.

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“We’re all very proud of you,” the Hoops wrote on X.

“Enjoy every moment representing the Blue Sharks in the USA.”

🇨🇻 Our own Pico Lopes has been included in the 26-man Cape Verde squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup



We're all very proud of you, @picolopes 💚



Enjoy every moment representing the Blue Sharks in the USA 🦈@fcfcomunica | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k7Wf67xB4K — Shamrock Rovers FC (@ShamrockRovers) May 18, 2026

Set to feature at their first-ever World Cup, Cape Verde have been drawn in Group H alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Dubliner Lopes is eligible for the West African nation – which has a population of just 560,000, less than County Cork – through his father.

The 33-year-old was given a surprise send-off in his native Crumlin on Sunday: