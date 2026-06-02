Robbie Keane in Celtic talks, while fan group opposes his appointment due to work in Israel

ROBBIE KEANE HAS reportedly held talks with Dermond Desmond with a view to becoming manager of Celtic ahead of next season, with one supporters group voicing their opposition to the potential appointment due to Keane’s time spent working in Israel.

It’s understood that the Republic of Ireland’s record goalscorer, who enjoyed a 16-goal loan spell with Celtic in the first half of the 2010/2011 season, is in a two-horse race with Martin O’Neill to take the reins at Parkhead.

Advertisement

Keane, who left his role as manager of Hungarian side Ferencvaros last month, previously managed Maccabi Haifa, initially choosing to remain in situ as the Israeli club’s boss following the escalation of the war in Gaza in 2023. The 45-year-old left Maccabi Haifa in 2024.

Celtic supporters have traditionally aligned themselves with Palestine. A statement released on Tuesday by the Celtic Fans For The Liberation Of Palestine (CFLP) group opposed the potential appointment of Keane, saying that his “decision to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv during the genocide in Gaza is impossible to ignore”, and adding that “at a time when Celtic requires unity and collective purpose, this appointment would be deeply divisive among the support”.

Keane more recently enjoyed almost a year and a half at Ferencvaros, winning the league title in his first season and finishing second behind Gyor during his first full campaign at the helm. Keane also lead the Hungarians to the last 16 of the Europa League last term.

Martin O’Neill, however, is still being considered as an option by Celtic’s hierarchy after leading the club to a league-and-cup double last month.

While it has been expected that O’Neill would give way to a permanent manager this summer, the former Ireland boss has not publicly closed the door on his retention ahead of the new campaign in August.