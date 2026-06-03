Hugo Keenan says Leinster owe it to loyal fans to bounce back in URC

IT HAS BECOME an all too familiar feeling for him in recent seasons, but Hugo Keenan has stressed that the comprehensive loss to Bordeaux Bégles hurts just as much as his first European final defeat with Leinster in 2022.

A member of the province’s academy – and a regular in the Ireland 7s set-up – when they contested consecutive deciders in 2018 and 2019, Keenan was selected at full-back when Leinster faced La Rochelle in a Champions Cup showpiece a little over four years ago.

That game ended in a dramatic 24-21 reversal for Leo Cullen’s men and despite leading the same opposition 17-0 during the early stages of another final at the Aviva Stadium 12 months later, the Blues ultimately came up short once again.

Keenan donned the number 15 jersey on that day and was also selected in this pivotal role when Leinster suffered additional final heartbreak against Toulouse in 2024.

The former Blackrock College student played 64 minutes when Leinster embarked on their latest quest for a fifth European star at San Mamés Stadium on 23 May, but a devastating opening-half blitz propelled Bordeaux towards a convincing 41-19 victory.

“It does [hurt as much]. We were gutted, I was gutted. It means a lot to us, to the group. We’ve got lads leaving at the end of the year. The likes of Luke McGrath, who’s been such an unbelievable servant, Will Connors, [Ciarán] Frawley, these lads who we wanted to do it for,” Keenan said at a Leinster media briefing in UCD on Monday.

We wanted to do it for the fans who travel over in such good numbers, who were even loud on the weekend in the Lions game. Then obviously individually, as a goal of mine, it’s always been something I’ve openly spoken to you guys about. So yeah, it’s just a tough one.”

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The Lions game Keenan referenced was Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final clash with the Johannesburg-based side at the Aviva Stadium. On a day when James Lowe became the province’s all-time record try-scorer, Keenan crossed over himself as Leinster claimed an emphatic 59-10 triumph.

This was the ideal response to their chastening Champions Cup final loss and having bounced back from a penultimate round exit to Northampton Saints last season by winning the URC, Keenan and Leinster have their sights set on a similar end to the current campaign.

The Ireland international is feeling particularly motivated ahead of their semi-final showdown with the Stormers in the Aviva this Saturday, given he missed out on last year’s URC run-in through injury.

“We just have to use it in the right way, use that disappointment, and I suppose that’s what we did well last year. We pushed on from that semi-final loss. I’m glad I’m fit now.

“The worst thing that could have happened is that was the season over and done with. It’s not Europe, but it’s still a brilliant tournament. It’s still a big, big competition.

It’s still something we’re hugely motivated to get our hands on, that URC trophy. For all those reasons. The people, the fans, individually, everything. We’re all motivated as a group.”

While he did recover in time to play all three Tests for the British & Irish Lions – and five games in total – on their Tour of Australia last summer, Keenan subsequently spent several months on the sidelines after undergoing hip surgery.

He was set to return for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations Championship campaign in February, only for the 29-year-old to fracture his thumb at a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal.

This has made the 2025-26 season a frustrating one in many ways for Keenan, but he eventually returned to the fold in Leinster’s URC defeat away to Glasgow Warriors on 21 March.

He scored a try in this game and has managed to cross the whitewash on five occasions across the eight fixtures he has played for Leinster since regaining full fitness.

Because of how long he spent away from the team, Keenan explained that he felt a responsibility to bring fresh impetus upon his return to the fray.

Even though the disappointment of their European defeat to Bordeaux could linger for some time to come, he is otherwise generally satisfied with how things have gone in the past couple of months.

I felt a bit of a responsibility. I remember chatting to a few of the lads who were injured as well. Whether it was [Andrew] Porter, Ryan Baird, even Diarmuid Mangan more recently.

“This squad has had a long season and we have a responsibility to come back and try to bring a bit of energy,” Keenan added.

“I knew with six months out, you’re going to be rusty. Your skills aren’t going to be maybe as match sharp as some of the others, but what you can bring in terms of that energy, work-rate and enthusiasm is what I’ve been focusing on. Trying to bring to the group as a collective.

“I’m enjoying the rugby, obviously. I didn’t enjoy Bilbao, unfortunately. I feel there’s a lot more to my game, I’m delighted to be back. I know it’s a short season, so I’m just trying to make the most of it and hit the ground running, really.”