Kieran McKenna emerges as favourite to succeed Marco Silva at Fulham

KIERAN MCKENNA HAS emerged as the favourite to succeed Marco Silva as Fulham manager.

The Fermanagh native recently led Ipswich Town back to the Premier League but is expected to depart Portman Road this summer.

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The 40-year-old McKenna has also been linked with Bournemouth, whose departing coach Andoni Iraola is expected to take over at Liverpool, and with Crystal Palace as a potential replacement for Oliver Glasner.

However, McKenna has become the heavy favourite with the oddsmakers to succeed Silva, who confirmed his departure from Fulham today after five years is set to replace the Real Madrid-bound Jose Mourinho as Benfica boss.

McKenna is between 6/4 and 5/4 with most oddsmakers to take charge at Craven Cottage, with Thomas Frank listed next at around 11/2.

Former Northern Ireland U21 international McKenna, who previously coached at both Tottenham and Manchester United, led Ipswich to back-to-back promotions in 2023 and 2024, and back into the Premier League for next season following their relegation in 2025.