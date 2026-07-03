Cork's main man - how Hayes has become central as latest Galway test awaits

WHEN CORK LAST crossed paths with Galway on the championship stage four years ago, Brian Hayes’ mind was elsewhere.

His focus was trained on an All-Ireland quarter-final, but not on the hurling challenge Cork faced in Semple Stadium on 18 June 2022.

As Cork came up short by a point, continuing a championship losing streak to Galway that stretches back to 2008, Hayes was a week out from his own assignment.

He pitched up in Croke Park with the Cork footballers on Saturday 25 June, pressed into action during a second half where Dublin’s superiority grew as they finally quelled the resistance of their opponents.

If it marked the end of that year for Hayes, his future remained bright. A dual underage player of vast talent, his senior direction was pointing towards football, yet that winter he changed course and took a punt on a hurling life after being recruited by Pat Ryan.

As Cork and Galway renew acquaintances on Saturday, Hayes is now front and centre, a player that the game’s key questions surround.

How will Galway seek to stop him to avoid defeat?

And how can Cork exploit his presence to carry them to victory?

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The Hayes hurling trajectory continues to travel upwards. In 2023 he was a peripheral figure, restricted to substitute appearances as he was adjusting to the sporting switch he had made. Even in those fleeting moments, the impact was telling. He made his debut off the bench with two minutes left on the clock of a breathless night of summer hurling against Tipperary. His first touch found Darragh Fitzgibbon with a pass in the left corner, his second was to cap an intricate Cork move by batting to the net.

As the Munster series unfolded in 2024 he had commanded a starting position, transforming the approach and output of the Cork team with his presence. Hayes registered 0-5 across the provincial games, and then bumped that tally up to 2-8 in the All-Ireland ties, including a breakout display against Limerick that yielded 1-4.

He soared throughout the 2025 season as he amassed 5-10, taking both the Clare and Dublin defences for two goals apiece. The early stages this year featured point offerings, most notably against Waterford as he reeled off seven from play in a stunning showing with four Deise markers thrown at him in Walsh Park, all powerless to negate his influence. Lately the goals have flowed once more, one against Clare, a brilliantly improvised shot to the net against Limerick, and a hat-trick last time out when facing Offaly.

That leaves Hayes at 5-13 already this summer and with 13 goals on his overall senior championship record, along with a hatful of assists to demonstrate his playmaking abilities. An All-Star nomination in 2024, an All-Star and Hurler of the Year nominee in 2025, and the main man for Cork in 2026.

It wasn’t easy to forecast this when Hayes was thriving with his underage football performances.

Pat Ryan, speaking before last year’s All-Ireland decider, always detected this hurling potential was waiting to be tapped into.

“Brian Hayes was a huge part of us when we won our U20s, and he was a vital player for us. Keith (Ricken) was brilliant to us in the U20s that time. Whereas sometimes fellas are like, you play one code or the other. Keith was adamant that Brian could play hurling as well.

“That was fantastic for us and fantastic for Brian’s development. Brian has blossomed into a fantastic hurler for us. So he’s been a huge addition.”

The current Galway group may not have tackled the Hayes question in a championship game before, but that does not mean they lack awareness. There have been other sightings.

His returns in those games have mirrored the wider career improvement he has experienced. A point off the bench in a 2023 league tie, then in March 2025 he fired home one goal and set up another as Cork booked a league final spot.

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The significance Hayes held for the team’s prospects was captured by the alarm when he limped off late on with a knee injury that night and the ensuing relief a couple of days later when confirmation came that the damage was minor rather than season-ending. In the most recent contest, Hayes came off the bench to weigh in with two goals and secure a comeback success in Salthill last January. Go back further and there’s the 1-2 tally Hayes registered as Cork landed the All-Ireland U20 title in 2021 at Galway’s expense.

How will Galway seek to stifle Hayes? There is insight in how he fared the last time in Croke Park, Ronan Maher entrusted with the responsibility by Tipperary for that specific detail, and managing to shut down Cork’s power source.

It is also instructive how Galway weathered Dublin’s aerial bombardment in the recent Leinster final when the imposing figure of John Hetherton was sought with long deliveries. Daithi Burke played with number six on his jersey but naturally retreated to guard the edge of the square next to Hetherton. When he was called ashore with a minute to go, he fist pumped the crowd, a deviation from his usual understated approach, but reflective of Galway’s delight at being in control. Hetherton only registered a point and couldn’t create for others as Burke broke possession, spoiled play and produced the type of physical showing that kept the St Vincent’s man at bay.

There is a template there in how to handle Hayes, but the St Finbarr’s man packs a variety of threats with his creativity and movement stretching defences. Cork’s attack has undergone change from a long-established structure – Patrick Horgan has retired, Conor Lehane is no longer involved, while injuries have hampered Seamus Harnedy from starting regularly this year.

The fulcrum of their forward line is Hayes. A county hurler who was central to last December’s Munster club football final for St Finbarr’s against Dingle, he comes up against another dual star, Burke having scooped up four All-Ireland medals in Corofin colours.

And it is an individual duel that is pivotal to determining Saturday’s semi-final outcome.

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