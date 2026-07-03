Portugal snatch controversial late World Cup victory over Croatia

Portugal 2

Croatia 1

GONÇALO RAMOS HEADED a stoppage-time winner and Josko Gvardiol had an equaliser controversially disallowed as Portugal beat Croatia in a thrilling World Cup last-32 contest in Toronto.

🇵🇹 2-1 🇭🇷



Goncalo Ramos may have just put Portugal into the round of 16 as the Portuguese striker hangs in the air and heads home late on.



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Cristiano Ronaldo’s first World Cup knockout goal had cancelled out Ivan Perišić’s opener in a contest that saw four efforts ruled out for offside, including what would have been a goal of the tournament contender for the 41-year-old Ronaldo.

Portugal dominated the first half and could have gone ahead as early as the fourth minute when Bruno Fernandes was picked out by Rafael Leao, only to be denied twice – first by a Dominik Livakovic save and then by a desperate defensive block.

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a free-kick from distance into the wall and Renato Veiga headed over from Nuno Mendes’ corner after being left unmarked eight yards out.

Croatia defended valiantly but were struggling to get out of their own half as Ronaldo failed to turn in João Cancelo’s swerving cross after 30 minutes.

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The half-time introduction of Igor Matanovic significantly improved Croatia as an attacking force and three minutes after the break Mateo Kovacic wriggled into the box but saw his effort deflected wide by goalkeeper Diogo Costa’s foot.

Croatia took the lead in the 53rd minute as Perisic finished at the back post after Josip Stanisic’s cross evaded Matanovic.

🇵🇹 0-1 🇭🇷



Ivan Perisic had the freedom of Toronto to compose himself and put Croatia ahead, as they have really improved in this second half.



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Three minutes later Croatia thought they had doubled their lead after Matanovic turned in Mario Pasalic’s low cross, but the latter had mistimed his run and was ruled offside.

Leao thudded a long-range effort against the crossbar and moments later Portugal had a goal of their own ruled out. Ronaldo produced a moment of magic to bring Cancelo’s cross-field ball under his spell and finish past Livakovic, only for VAR to rule that he had moved a fraction early.

Ronaldo’s frustration did not last long, however. From a corner, Nikola Vlasic inexplicably wrestled Veiga to the ground and referee Espen Eskas awarded a penalty after a VAR review, which Ronaldo fired down the middle for the first World Cup knockout goal of his career.

🇵🇹 1-1 🇭🇷



Was there ever any doubt? Ronaldo equalises for Portugal from the penalty spot.



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Kovacic twice came close to restoring Croatia’s lead in the 75th minute, bending a low effort against the post after a driving run from midfield, and then seeing his 20-yard follow-up effort tipped over by Costa.

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With 10 minutes remaining Luka Sucic converted Kovacic’s through ball, only for a third offside intervention to rule the goal out. Ronaldo was clearly unhappy as he was substituted for Ruben Neves moments later.

Veiga headed wide three minutes from time after another corner found him unmarked, while at the other end, Pasilic headed a Perisic cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

Portugal snatched it in stoppage time when substitute Gonçalo Ramos rose highest to head home Leao’s cross.

The drama was not finished there. Gvardiol prodded in what looked to be a leveller in the 12th minute of time added on, but the referee ruled that Matanovic had got the faintest of flicks before the ball found its way to Pasalic in an offside position.

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