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Cape Verde's Roberto 'Pico' Lopes. Alamy Stock Photo
Questions and Answers

Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Let’s test your knowledge from the last seven days.
5.01pm, 3 Jul 2026

Who did Viktor Hovland defeat in a play-off to win the Travelers Championship on Monday?
AP Photo/Jessica Hill
Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler

Matt Fitzpatrick
Wyndham Clark
Ireland's David Howard has booked his place at The Open at Royal Birkdale after coming through qualifying at Dundonald Links. What county is he from?
©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
Cork
Dublin

Galway
Limerick
Which Galway Gaelic footballer has completed a short-term signing with Galway United?
©INPHO/Evan Logan
Shane Walsh
Damien Comer

Robert Finnerty
Connor Gleeson
True or false? Tony Kelly has confirmed that he will retire from the Clare hurlers after this season.
©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon
True
False
Leinster have announced that Joey Carbery will be returning next season. What club has he been with for the last two seasons?
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry
Munster
Ulster

Bordeaux Bègles
Ulster
Which former international has become the League of Ireland’s first female academy director?
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Áine O'Gorman
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Stephanie Zambra

Inpho
Julie-Ann Russell
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Louise Quinn
Séamus Power has withdrawn from the John Deere Classic due to what injury?
Icon Sportswire via AP Images
Wrist
Back

Elbow
Neck
Serena Williams' bid for a fairytale return to Wimbledon was ended by which player?
Alamy
Naomi Osaka
Maya Joint

Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Świątek
In which Australian city will Ireland get their Nations Championship campaign underway this weekend?
©INPHO/Ben Brady
Perth
Melbourne

Sydney
Adelaide
And finally, can Pico Lopes' Cape Verde defeat Argentina to reach the last 16 of the World Cup?
Icon Sportswire via AP Images
Yes!
Sure why not?

Is féidir linn
Fingers crossed
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
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You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
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You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
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You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

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