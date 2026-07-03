Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Who did Viktor Hovland defeat in a play-off to win the Travelers Championship on Monday? AP Photo/Jessica Hill Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler

Matt Fitzpatrick Wyndham Clark

Ireland's David Howard has booked his place at The Open at Royal Birkdale after coming through qualifying at Dundonald Links. What county is he from? ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Cork Dublin

Galway Limerick

Which Galway Gaelic footballer has completed a short-term signing with Galway United? ©INPHO/Evan Logan Shane Walsh Damien Comer

Robert Finnerty Connor Gleeson

True or false? Tony Kelly has confirmed that he will retire from the Clare hurlers after this season. ©INPHO/Tom O\'Hanlon True False

Leinster have announced that Joey Carbery will be returning next season. What club has he been with for the last two seasons? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry Munster Ulster

Bordeaux Bègles Ulster

Which former international has become the League of Ireland’s first female academy director? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Áine O'Gorman ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Stephanie Zambra

Inpho Julie-Ann Russell ©INPHO/Ben Brady Louise Quinn

Séamus Power has withdrawn from the John Deere Classic due to what injury? Icon Sportswire via AP Images Wrist Back

Elbow Neck

Serena Williams' bid for a fairytale return to Wimbledon was ended by which player? Alamy Naomi Osaka Maya Joint

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Świątek

In which Australian city will Ireland get their Nations Championship campaign underway this weekend? ©INPHO/Ben Brady Perth Melbourne

Sydney Adelaide