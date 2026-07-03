Burke completes Shamrock Rovers comeback victory to retain seven-point lead

Sligo Rovers 1

Shamrock Rovers 2

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

SHAMROCK ROVERS CAME from a goal down to retain their seven point lead at the top of the Premier Division at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

The result means Sligo Rovers move bottom on goal difference after Waterford’s 4-2 win over Derry City, and the bottom of the table is looking increasingly congested.

It was another hard luck story for John Russell’s side, who went ahead in the first-half, but Shamrock Rovers’ half-time changes made the difference.

The home side finished with 10 men after Daire Patton’s dismissal early in the second-half, but Sligo Rovers looked like they were going to hold on for a valuable point. But Graham Burke struck with eight minutes to go, ensuring Shamrock Rovers head into Europe on a high.

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The visitors had a lot of the ball in the early stages, but it was Sligo Rovers who took the lead after 13 minutes through captain Will Fitzgerald. Archie Meekison capitalised on Lee Grace’s error at the back, crossing for Fitzgerald who scored his fifth of the season with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Graham Burke completes the comeback for Shamrock Rovers! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/PIm5uJKigK — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) July 3, 2026

The Hoops had plenty of the ball, but really weren’t threatening Sam Sargeant’s goal, and the fact that Stephen Bradley made four changes at the start of the second-half spoke volumes.

And the league leaders were back on level terms two minutes after the restart, when Jack Byrne tapped in after Burke’s effort came his way.

But the home side’s evening became all that more difficult when Patton was dismissed five minutes later as he tried to play the ball back to Sargeant but tripped Dylan Watts who was about to run through.

Again, the Hoops were in control of possession and launched wave after wave of attack, but the home side to their credit were defending well. Matt Healy hit the crossbar, while Adam Brennan forced a brilliant save from Sargeant as the Hoops tried to find a late winner.

And they did find that winner with eight minutes to go.

Burke’s effort from the goal-line went through the hands of Sargeant as the Hoops claimed all three points, maintaining their seven point lead at the top.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant, Jeannot Esua (Kyle McDonagh, 86), Sean McHale, Gareth McElroy, Sean Stewart, Carl McHugh, Daire Patton, Archie Meekison (Seb Quirk, 66), Ryan O’Kane, Will Fitzgerald, Cian Kavanagh (Jamie O’Donnell, 76).

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty, Adam Matthews, Lee Grace, Enda Stevens (Cory O’Sullivan, 46), Adam Brennan, Connor Malley (Jack Byrne, 46), Matt Healy, Dylan Watts (Maleace Asamoah, 58), Jake Mulraney, Aaron Greene (Graham Burke, 46), John McGovern (Michael Noonan, 46).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.

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