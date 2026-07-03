England-Mexico World Cup clash could be brought forward due to weather concerns

FIFA IS IN discussions to move England’s World Cup last-16 clash with Mexico to an earlier kick-off time due to the risk of weather disruption, the Press Association understands.

Thomas Tuchel’s men take on the co-hosts in a mouth-watering clash at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, with kick-off currently scheduled for 6pm local time (1am Monday in the UK).

But talks are under way with relevant stakeholders about moving the game forward due to possible adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, with a new time of 12pm local (7pm Sunday in the UK) being widely reported.

The Football Association has yet to receive confirmation, despite the fact that kick-off time would be less than 48 hours away. PA has approached FIFA for comment.

England playmaker Morgan Rogers said of the potential change, “It’s just another obstacle to overcome. We’ll be ready regardless of the time.

“Earlier the better because you want to play. There is enough thinking about what is going to happen and the build-up – you just want to play the game.

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“Getting that adrenaline out there will help us and get us going and playing. We’re looking forward to it whatever the time is.

“I’m not concerned about it, but won’t be happy if it wakes me up, I’ll be honest. We’ll deal with it as best as possible. It’s another obstacle to get over.”

England team-mate Marcus Rashford also downplayed the impact of a potential kick-off change.

“I think for us, it’s the same, how we prepare for the game,” the forward said. “It has to be the same, we have to be focused, we have to be ready for anything.

“I think it’s one strength of the group, everyone included, the players, the staff, we’re ready for whatever challenges get thrown at us. Obviously it’s not ideal, but also it doesn’t matter.”

A kick-off alteration would only add to what England boss Tuchel knew would be “a lot, a lot, a lot of obstacles” awaiting them in Mexico.

An intimidating atmosphere awaits at the Azteca, while the visitors are braced for hostility outside the team hotel.

But altitude could be the biggest challenge, with the match taking place more than 2,000 metres above sea level.

Thomas Tuchel, England manager. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Tuchel said: “My understanding is that we cannot adapt to the altitude.

“That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have. It just takes too much time.

“We have only three days in between (the last-32 win over DR Congo and the Mexico game). This is physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude, which is quite high.

“We knew that before, so this is just something, it’s just a disadvantage, with which we will have to deal. I think we showed the attitude that we are ready for that and from there we go.”