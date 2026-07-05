More Stories
Harry Kane and England celebrate their Round of 32 win. Alamy Stock Photo
Crystal Ball Gazing

Who will win tonight's World Cup showdown – England or Mexico?

Kick-off at the Azteca is 1am Irish time.
6.16am, 5 Jul 2026

HERE WE GO. All eyes on the Azteca for a blockbuster last 16 showdown as England face co-hosts Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel’s side stutter on after surviving a major scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32, Harry Kane’s double seeing them come from behind to win 2-1. That’s after group victories over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0) and a scoreless draw with Panama.

Mexico, meanwhile, beat Ecuador 2-0 to secure safe passage from their first knockout game. They enjoyed a 100% record in the group stages, overcoming South Africa (2-0), South Korea (1-0) and Czechia (3-0), and are yet to concede at this tournament. 

Their record at the breathtaking 87,523-capacity Azteca is remarkable: Mexico have never lost a World Cup match there, while they have only been beaten twice in 89 competitive fixtures at the venue, winning 70 times. The altitude is another thing to consider, 7,200ft above sea level.

Can Kane – with five goals to date – keep English hopes alive as they return to the Azteca for the first time since the Hand of God, or will Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Julian Quiñones et al. march on? Kick-off is at 1am Irish time.

Who will win and progress?


Poll Results:

Morocco (19)
England (5)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie