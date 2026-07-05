HERE WE GO. All eyes on the Azteca for a blockbuster last 16 showdown as England face co-hosts Mexico.
Thomas Tuchel’s side stutter on after surviving a major scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32, Harry Kane’s double seeing them come from behind to win 2-1. That’s after group victories over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0) and a scoreless draw with Panama.
Mexico, meanwhile, beat Ecuador 2-0 to secure safe passage from their first knockout game. They enjoyed a 100% record in the group stages, overcoming South Africa (2-0), South Korea (1-0) and Czechia (3-0), and are yet to concede at this tournament.
Their record at the breathtaking 87,523-capacity Azteca is remarkable: Mexico have never lost a World Cup match there, while they have only been beaten twice in 89 competitive fixtures at the venue, winning 70 times. The altitude is another thing to consider, 7,200ft above sea level.
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Can Kane – with five goals to date – keep English hopes alive as they return to the Azteca for the first time since the Hand of God, or will Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Julian Quiñones et al. march on? Kick-off is at 1am Irish time.
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Who will win tonight's World Cup showdown – England or Mexico?
HERE WE GO. All eyes on the Azteca for a blockbuster last 16 showdown as England face co-hosts Mexico.
Thomas Tuchel’s side stutter on after surviving a major scare against DR Congo in the Round of 32, Harry Kane’s double seeing them come from behind to win 2-1. That’s after group victories over Croatia (4-2) and Panama (2-0) and a scoreless draw with Panama.
Mexico, meanwhile, beat Ecuador 2-0 to secure safe passage from their first knockout game. They enjoyed a 100% record in the group stages, overcoming South Africa (2-0), South Korea (1-0) and Czechia (3-0), and are yet to concede at this tournament.
Their record at the breathtaking 87,523-capacity Azteca is remarkable: Mexico have never lost a World Cup match there, while they have only been beaten twice in 89 competitive fixtures at the venue, winning 70 times. The altitude is another thing to consider, 7,200ft above sea level.
Can Kane – with five goals to date – keep English hopes alive as they return to the Azteca for the first time since the Hand of God, or will Edson Álvarez, Raúl Jiménez, Julian Quiñones et al. march on? Kick-off is at 1am Irish time.
Who will win and progress?
Poll Results:
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