Brilliant Galway stun 14-man Cork to book All-Ireland final place

Galway 2-26

Cork 1-18

GALWAY’S RAPIDLY IMPROVING side enjoyed their greatest moment yet this summer, a stunning semi-final takedown of Cork to propel them into the All-Ireland decider.

A storming third quarter that featured nine points without reply posted on the scoreboard swept Galway into a position of supremacy that they would not relinquish.

Cork trailed 1-22 to 1-14 entering the final quarter before they briefly rallied courtesy of scores from Brian Hayes and William Buckley. But captain Darragh Fitzgibbon saw yellow for the second time in the 55th minute and with that reduction to 14 men, the hopes of a Cork comeback were extinguished.

The opening half produced a goal for either side. Darragh Neary skipped clear of the Cork cover to finish tidily to the net six minutes in, profiting from Conor Whelan’s hard work, and providing Galway with exactly the kind of early boost they craved to settle. A Jason Rabbitte point soon after pushed Galway five clear yet Cork countered as the half wore on.

They raised their own green flag in the 24th minute. Eoin Downey flighted in a sideline that beat most of the Galway cover, was gathered by Alan Walsh, who swivelled and cracked home a blistering shot that gave Darach Fahy no chance.

Darragh Neary celebrates his goal for Galway. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Alan Walsh celebrates his goal for Cork. Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

Cork were in front 1-13 to 1-12 at the interval, largely due to the electric form of Hayes. He caused a constant issue for Daithi Burke and the Galway defence, reeling off six first-half points from play.

But the Galway rally before the break felt significant, they clipped over a burst points in the last five minutes of action, outscoring Cork 0-5 to 0-1 during that period with Aaron Niland nailing two frees, while Jason Rabbitte, Darren Morrissey, and Tom Monaghan all raised white flags as well.

And so it proved, that push before the interval was the launchpad as Galway pushed on brilliantly in the second half.

Gavin Lee brought Galway level early after the break, Shane Barrett restored Cork’s advantage, but once the excellent Ronan Glennon launched over a 37th minute strike, it kickstarted the game-defining run of scores.

Cork tried to find ways to prise apart the Galway defence, Hayes and Barrett to the fore in that respect. The gap was at six points, 1-23 to 1-17, when Barrett broke in the 63rd minute and fired a low shot with design on reaching the bottom corner of the net in front of Hill 16.

Fahy dived to his left and produce an outstanding save, denying Cork just like he did when Diarmuid Healy was played in by Hayes in the opening period.

Galway closed out the game in a confident style. Substitute John Fleming, Whelan and Conor Cooney all popped over points, before it was Cooney that provided the final flourish by breaking clear to fire home his team’s second goal.

Galway move on to the final with enthusiasm and spirits high, Cork’s summer comes to another hugely dispiriting end.

Scorers for Galway: Thomas Monaghan 0-4, Conor Cooney 1-1, Ronan Glennon 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-3, Aaron Niland 0-3 (0-3f), Cathal Mannion 0-3 (0-1f), Gavin Lee 0-2, Darragh Neary 1-0, John Fleming 0-1, Darren Morrissey 0-1, Padraic Mannion 0-1, Tiernan Killeen 0-1.

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Scorers for Cork: Brian Hayes 0-7, Alan Connolly 0-4 (0-3f), Alan Walsh 1-0, Shane Barrett 0-3 (0-1f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-2, William Buckley 0-1, Barry Walsh 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore),

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – captain), 7. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

8. Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea), 9. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

10. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 12. Darragh Neary (Castlegar),

13, Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs

21. Conor Cooney (St Thomas) for Niland (47)

19. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins) for Ryan (56)

22. John Fleming (Meelick-Eyrecourt) for Killeen (62)

26. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Lee (66)

23. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore) for Neary (71)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville – captain), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

13. Alan Walsh (Kanturk), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Cahalane (half-time)

22. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for O’Connell (48)

24. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s) for Connolly (50)

26. Barry Walsh (Killeagh) for Alan Walsh (52)

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Eoin Downey (inj) (60)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

*****

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4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields – captain)