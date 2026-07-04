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Rhasidat Adeleke off the pace on return to 400m action

The 23-year-old finished ninth at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon.
6.36am, 4 Jul 2026

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for Rhasidat Adeleke on her return to action at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

Adeleke, 23, finished ninth in the women’s 400m, clocking a time of 52.26. The 23-year-old’s personal best is 49.07, recorded two years ago in Rome.

Jamaica’s Dejanea Oakley won the event in 49.64.

The Diamond League event was Adeleke’s first 400m race in 12 months, with injury struggles forcing the Dubliner to withdraw from last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

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