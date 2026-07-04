HAPPY ALL-IRELAND SEMI-FINAL weekend!

Hurling takes centre stage in Croke Park as the Race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup hits fever pitch. With holders Tipperary out of contention, new champions await.

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Cork and Galway face off first on Saturday at 3.30pm. Most eyes will be trained on Cork as they look to reach their third final in a row, and end a 21-year wait for All-Ireland glory. Galway come in more under the radar, as Micheál Donoghue’s Leinster champions target a first showpiece since 2018 when they relinquished their crown to Limerick.

The Treaty return to the final four after their shock elimination to Dublin last year, and they meet Clare on Sunday at 4pm. Four in a row champions from 2020 to 2023, John Kiely’s side are favourites to return to the decider. 2024 winners Clare will likely need to produce one of their best displays ever to stop them after an indifferent campaign.

A blockbuster weekend in store, with both games live on RTÉ and BBC.

The big question…

Who will win this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling semi-finals?

