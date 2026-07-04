Alidu Seidu had a tougher time after coming on at right-back for Ghana, facing the dangerous Luis Diaz as Colombia looked the more threatening team.
Ghana found some rhythm as Antoine Semenyo got more involved, but Colombia twice came close to extending their lead before the break – Diaz firing wide when unmarked in the box before Lawrence Ati Zigi produced an excellent save to turn away Johan Mojica’s header.
Semenyo was left frustrated as he fired a ball across goal early in the half with nobody making a run.
Colombia thought they had doubled their lead as they created a chance for Diaz to turn in at the far post, only for the offside flag to cut short celebrations, Ati Zigi denying the former Liverpool forward moments later after another sweeping move.
Ghana did find some attacking presence in the second half, but failed to force a save from Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
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Jhon Arias goal gives Colombia 1-0 victory over Ghana
COLOMBIA BOOKED THE last place in the World Cup’s last 16 as they beat Ghana 1-0 in Kansas City.
Jhon Arias grabbed the only goal after 14 minutes as they earned a meeting with Switzerland in Vancouver.
Both sides were forced into early changes by injury, Luis Suarez coming on for Jhon Cordoba and making an instant impact – his cross being swept in by the unmarked Arias at the far post.
Alidu Seidu had a tougher time after coming on at right-back for Ghana, facing the dangerous Luis Diaz as Colombia looked the more threatening team.
Ghana found some rhythm as Antoine Semenyo got more involved, but Colombia twice came close to extending their lead before the break – Diaz firing wide when unmarked in the box before Lawrence Ati Zigi produced an excellent save to turn away Johan Mojica’s header.
Semenyo was left frustrated as he fired a ball across goal early in the half with nobody making a run.
Colombia thought they had doubled their lead as they created a chance for Diaz to turn in at the far post, only for the offside flag to cut short celebrations, Ati Zigi denying the former Liverpool forward moments later after another sweeping move.
Ghana did find some attacking presence in the second half, but failed to force a save from Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
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