FRANCE ARE MANY people’s favourites to win the World Cup, and so are not expected to face serious problems this evening in their round-of-16 encounter against a Paraguay team 33 places below them in the Fifa rankings.
Didier Deschamps’ men have been the standout side of the tournament so far, registering convincing wins over Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden.
But it would be foolish to underestimate Paraguay.
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The South Americans weren’t overly impressive in the group stages, recovering from an opening 4-1 loss to the United States with a 1-0 victory over Turkey and a 0-0 draw against Australia enough to see them through.
But Gustavo Alfaro’s side pulled off arguably the shock of the tournament so far. An impeccably organised defensive display was key as they dumped out Germany on penalties, following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.
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Who will win tonight's World Cup game – France or Paraguay?
FRANCE ARE MANY people’s favourites to win the World Cup, and so are not expected to face serious problems this evening in their round-of-16 encounter against a Paraguay team 33 places below them in the Fifa rankings.
Didier Deschamps’ men have been the standout side of the tournament so far, registering convincing wins over Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden.
But it would be foolish to underestimate Paraguay.
The South Americans weren’t overly impressive in the group stages, recovering from an opening 4-1 loss to the United States with a 1-0 victory over Turkey and a 0-0 draw against Australia enough to see them through.
But Gustavo Alfaro’s side pulled off arguably the shock of the tournament so far. An impeccably organised defensive display was key as they dumped out Germany on penalties, following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.
Kick-off in Philadelphia is at 10pm Irish time.
Who do you think will progress?
Poll Results:
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