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Harrington two shots off lead at US Senior Open
PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS two shots off the lead following the second round at the US Senior Open.
The Dubliner followed up his opening 69 with a three-under par 67.
Harrington birdied the par-four second, and hit a hot streak with back-to-back birdies on the 11th (par four) and 12th (par five).
A bogey on the par-four 16th knocked that momentum but Harrington recovered with another birdie on the par-three 17th.
On four under for the weekend, Harrington sits second, two shots off leader George McNeill at the top of the leaderboard, and a one clear Stewart Cink, Charlie Wi and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Elsewhere, Anna Foster is in a tie for third at the Hulencourt Open in Belgium.
Foster improved on her opening round 71 with a three-under 69, to sit five shots off leader Carolina Chacarra.
Sara Byrne, Olivia Mehaffey and Áine Donegan all missed the cut.
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Golf Padraig Harrington