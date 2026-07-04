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Harrington two shots off lead at US Senior Open

The Dubliner followed up his opening round 69 with a three-under par 67.
6.57am, 4 Jul 2026

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS two shots off the lead following the second round at the US Senior Open.

The Dubliner followed up his opening 69 with a three-under par 67.

Harrington birdied the par-four second, and hit a hot streak with back-to-back birdies on the 11th (par four) and 12th (par five).

A bogey on the par-four 16th knocked that momentum but Harrington recovered with another birdie on the par-three 17th.

On four under for the weekend, Harrington sits second, two shots off leader George McNeill at the top of the leaderboard, and a one clear Stewart Cink, Charlie Wi and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

  • You can follow the US Senior Open leaderboard here

Elsewhere, Anna Foster is in a tie for third at the Hulencourt Open in Belgium. 

Foster improved on her opening round 71 with a three-under 69, to sit five shots off leader Carolina Chacarra.

Sara Byrne, Olivia Mehaffey and Áine Donegan all missed the cut.

  • You can follow the Hulencourt Open leaderboard here
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