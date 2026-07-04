LGFA last eight: Key questions surrounding the All-Ireland quarter-finalists

Armagh

Aimee Mackin is back starring for Armagh. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Can they deal with rising expectation? Armagh impressed in a tricky group, with wins recorded against Cork (4-10 to 1-9) and Waterford (2-15 to 1-15). Greg McGonigle’s side have arguably played the best football of the championship, with their prolific attacking power of Aimee Mackin, Kelly Mallon and Aoife McCoy clicking, and envious spine of Clodagh McCambridge, Lauren McConville, Blaithin Mackin and 41-year-old Caroline O’Hanlon firing on all fronts. After years of near misses, can the Ulster champions reach their first All-Ireland final since 2006?

Kildare

Kildare featured in the Leinster final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Could they spring another upset? Kildare famously knocked Armagh out in the group stages at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds last year. It was a major upset, though one they couldn’t build on as Kerry swatted them aside in their first quarter-final since 2009. Pat Sullivan’s side return to this stage, having beaten Tipperary (1-13 to 0-9) after learning from another Kerry reversal (1-19 to 0-8). Armagh won their league meeting 2-10 to 0-7, but the Lilywhites – spearheaded by Aoife Rattigan – now have a chance to repeat their 2025 heroics.

Kerry

Kerry’s Danielle O’Leary and Leah McMahon. George Dawson / INPHO George Dawson / INPHO / INPHO

Can they bounce back from a disappointing 2025 championship? As the holders, having featured in the previous three finals, Meath ended their title defence in last year’s semi-final. The sides now meet for the fifth consecutive year in the knockout stages, Kerry prevailing in the previous two quarter-finals. And Mark Bourke’s side will be firm favourites to do so again after that win over Kildare and a previous heavy victory over Tipperary. Attacking stars Síofra O’Shea and Danielle O’Leary have really stepped up in recent times; how the latter balances dual commitments could be key to their chances.

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Meath

Emma Duggan is Meath's leading light. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

How will they fare amidst indifferent form? A tricky test awaits at Austin Stack Park after Meath scraped through at the expense of Tyrone. Following defeat to Galway (2-21 to 1-9), the Royals beat the All-Ireland intermediate champions by two points, 1-12 to 1-10. The 2021 and 2022 winners returned to the final last year, but were dominated by Dublin. Down several big names to the AFLW including Vikki Wall, Emma Duggan and Niamh Gallogly have shouldered most of the responsibility, but it feels like this is as far as Wayne Freeman’s side can go in 2026.

Dublin

Carla Rowe lifting the Brendan Martin Cup last August. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Have the All-Ireland champions’ injuries cleared up? Carla Rowe is the main concern as Dublin renew their age-old rivalry with Cork, though Leah Caffrey and Kate Sullivan have struggled for fitness through the championship. Rowe limped out of the Mayo opener early on with a hamstring injury, was absent for their second win over Donegal, and is named to start. The return of their captain would be a major boost, particularly after significant player turnover: Hannah Tyrrell and Nicole Owens have both retired, Martha Byrne has stepped away, and Sinéad Goldrick and Eilish O’Dowd are focusing on AFLW commitments. Can Paul Casey and Derek Murray’s side time their run once more?

Cork

James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

What Cork will show up? The Rebels have been wildly unpredictable this season. They won the Division 1 league title, stunning Galway in the final with two late goals. Joe Carroll’s side then lost all three of their games in Munster, before being trounced by Armagh in their All-Ireland series opener. They dug it out of the fire against Waterford to prevail, Katie Quirke leading them to a 1-15 to 1-14 victory having trailed by five with seven minutes to go. A repeat of last year’s quarter-final, do they have enough to turn it on and dethrone the Dubs?

Galway

The Galway team huddle. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Can they live up to their potential? Galway blitzed through the group stages, making light work of Meath and Tyrone (4-20 to 2-7). They have had one of the best panels in the country on paper for years – backboned by All-Ireland club champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne – but they often struggle for consistency. Last year’s semi-final defeat to Dublin after extra-time will have stung, and they’ll be looking to right some wrongs in knockout football, meeting Connacht rivals Mayo first. Many parallels can be drawn with Armagh: they could potentially meet in a mouth-watering semi-final.

(It’s Dublin/Cork v Kerry/Meath and Galway/Mayo v Armagh/Kildare)

Mayo

Mayo manager Diane O'Hora. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Will they continue on upward trajectory? One of the counties most affected by AFLW losses, Mayo have been in transition in recent years but have shown real promise under Diane O’Hora. Still some way off the top four (Dublin, Kerry, Galway and Armagh for The 42), they are building and blooding younger talent. They booked their last eight ticket by beating Donegal 2-16 to 1-15 after defeat to Dublin, and now face familiar foes Galway in a repeat of the Connacht final, which they lost by a single point. Captain Ella Brennan is a major loss through injury, while question marks surround the fitness of veteran Fiona McHale.

*****

TG4 All-Ireland senior championship quarter-finals

Saturday 4 July

Armagh v Kildare – 1.45pm, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh – TG4

Kerry v Meath – 5.15pm, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, Kerry – TG4

Dublin v Cork – 7.30pm, Parnell Park, Dublin – TG4

Sunday 5 July

Galway v Mayo – 5.45pm, Tuam Stadium, Galway – TG4

TG4 All-Ireland senior relegation qualifiers

Saturday 4 July

Waterford v Donegal – 2pm, Pádraig Pearses GAA, Woodmount, Ballinasloe, Roscommon

Tipperary v Tyrone – 3.30pm, St. Loman’s GAA, Mullingar, Westmeath

*****