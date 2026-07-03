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Ex-Celtic and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou finds a new club
ANGE POSTECOGLOU WILL be managing Cristiano Ronaldo next season after signing a two-year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.
The Australian, sacked by both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest in the space of four months last year, replaces Jorge Jesus after he left the club having led them to the title.
Postecoglou had been one of the leading contenders to replace Steve Clarke as head coach of Scotland.
“A new chapter. Mr Ange Postecoglou as coach of the first football team at Al-Nassr club. And that with a contract extending for two seasons.
“Our best wishes for success to him and his staff in their journey with the global club, God willing.”
Although Ronaldo is Postecoglou’s highest-profile player, he will also be coaching the likes of Sadio Mané, Kingsley Coman and João Félix.
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Al Nassr Ange Postecoglou Cristiano Ronaldo Done Deal Soccer Celtic Tottenham Hotspur