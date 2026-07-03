It's all gone slightly Italia '90 in this Crumlin cul-de-sac as locals get set to cheer on Pico

THEY NEVER COULD have imagined it.

But, this evening, friends and neighbours of Pico Lopes are gathering to watch the Crumlin man line out in the World Cup knockout stages in Miami against the top-ranked team in the world.

The Shamrock Rovers defender played a vital role in all three of Cape Verde’s group games, as they held Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the course of setting up this evening’s clash against Argentina.

The quiet cul-de-sac in the west Dublin suburb where Lopes grew up has been covered Cape Verdean flags, bunting and even a giant poster of the centre back’s face ahead of the 11pm kick-off.

Pico Lopes’ local community is setting up for a big night as his Cape Verde side prepares to face Argentina in the knockout stage of the World Cup.



The Journal took a trip to the estate Lopes grew up in to see how they're preparing for the make-or-break game. pic.twitter.com/oWil5B8SAe — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) July 3, 2026

The community is abuzz ahead of the make-or-break game.

People are already booking their spots to watch the match at a small green area within the estate, where a projector screen and gazebo have been set up for the occasion.

Chairs were already being set out in the space when The Journal visited this afternoon.

The organiser of the local event, Sheena Heavy, said it was their fourth watch party of the tournament and that the whole community was getting into an Italia ’90 mood.

“It’s the World Cup, there’s a match tonight, he’s Irish, irrespective of who he’s playing for.”

When Cape Verde first qualified for the World Cup, Sheena said the neighbours all got together “to do something for Pico” but it’s now become “a great surprise” as it’s grown legs.

“We might as well be in Miami, especially today. Bring it on.”

As we spoke to Sheena, more neighbours began arriving to help with setup and a local dog even got involved in the fun.

Advertisement

Kate Henshaw / The Journal Kate Henshaw / The Journal / The Journal

The community’s sense of pride in their local hero is palpable.

Resident Shane O’Reilly is a big supporter of the Shamrock Rovers, who are based just a short drive away in Tallaght, and has known Lopes for years.

Even as a schoolboy player, Lopes showed clear dedication to the game, O’Reilly said.

“He’s passionate and he’s committed, and he always gives 110% every game he plays.”

“It’s great. Great for him, great for the community, for Crumlin, for Ireland.”

The gazebo set up for the event will soon be filled with food for those watching the match, with the catering sponsored by local business Massey’s (yes, the funeral home – but let’s not choose to take that as any sort of bad omen about the result).

Ann Bradely from Massey’s, who is local to the area herself, said the company was keen to get involved in the event:

“If we couldn’t do it for the locals who could we do it for?”

Great national pride

We all remember where we were during the Republic of Ireland’s ill-fated playoff against Czechia – who failed, themselves, to reach the knockout stages.

Despite that disappointment, people around the country have piled on support to Lopes and Cape Verde.

Tonight will be a tough challenge against the reigning World Cup champions and given how strong Argentina have been in the tournament so far.

There’s also the matter, of course, of this little-known guy called Messi.

But as Shane O’Reilly said this afternoon:

“They’ve played two World Cup winners already, Spain and Uruguay … they’re still unbeaten against them.”

In fairness, Uruguay have not won a World Cup since 1950 but let’s not that ruin our excitement.

Written by Kate Henshaw and posted on TheJournal.ie