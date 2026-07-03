IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished second in Formula Two qualifying at Silverstone today.
The 20-year-old was beaten to pole position by Rafael Câmara.
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The Invicta Racing driver’s final-lap time of 1:39.690 saw him edge his Rodin rival by 0.201s.
India’s Kush Maini of ART Grand Prix completed the top three.
The Offaly native had moved into first place after a 1:40.536, with his first time deleted for exceeding track limits.
That performance was eclipsed by Câmara, however, to put the Brazilian in the perfect position ahead of the weekend.
Dunne has produced some impressive displays this season.
A seventh-place finish in the Formula Two feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend left him fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 78 points, trailing Gabriele Minì (108 points), Nikola Tsolov (106 points), and Câmara (82 points).
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Ireland's Alex Dunne finishes second in qualifying at Silverstone
IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished second in Formula Two qualifying at Silverstone today.
The 20-year-old was beaten to pole position by Rafael Câmara.
The Invicta Racing driver’s final-lap time of 1:39.690 saw him edge his Rodin rival by 0.201s.
India’s Kush Maini of ART Grand Prix completed the top three.
The Offaly native had moved into first place after a 1:40.536, with his first time deleted for exceeding track limits.
That performance was eclipsed by Câmara, however, to put the Brazilian in the perfect position ahead of the weekend.
Dunne has produced some impressive displays this season.
A seventh-place finish in the Formula Two feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend left him fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 78 points, trailing Gabriele Minì (108 points), Nikola Tsolov (106 points), and Câmara (82 points).
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Alex Dunne Formula Two Going Well Qualifying Rafael Câmara Silverstone