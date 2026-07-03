More Stories
Alex Dunne pictured competing (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Going Well

Ireland's Alex Dunne finishes second in qualifying at Silverstone

The 20-year-old was beaten to pole position by Brazil’s Rafael Câmara.
5.56pm, 3 Jul 2026

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished second in Formula Two qualifying at Silverstone today.

The 20-year-old was beaten to pole position by Rafael Câmara.

The Invicta Racing driver’s final-lap time of 1:39.690 saw him edge his Rodin rival by 0.201s.

India’s Kush Maini of ART Grand Prix completed the top three.

The Offaly native had moved into first place after a 1:40.536, with his first time deleted for exceeding track limits.

That performance was eclipsed by Câmara, however, to put the Brazilian in the perfect position ahead of the weekend.

Dunne has produced some impressive displays this season.

A seventh-place finish in the Formula Two feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend left him fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 78 points, trailing Gabriele Minì (108 points), Nikola Tsolov (106 points), and Câmara (82 points).

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie