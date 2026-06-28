Ireland's Alex Dunne finishes seventh in Formula Two feature race

IRELAND’S ALEX DUNNE has finished seventh in the Formula Two feature race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Offaly native just missed out on the podium in Saturday’s Spielberg Sprint Race, finishing fourth.

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Dunne picked up six points after today’s performance, while Bulgaria’s Nikola Tsolov took a fourth victory of the season.

Italy’s Gabriele Minì finished second, while Oliver Goethe of Germany completed the podium.

Dunne began the race in the front row and looked strong initially, as he led Tsolov, but he could not maintain his advantage in the latter stages of the race.

Today’s results leave the Irish star fourth in the Drivers’ Championship on 78 points.

He trails Minì (108 points), Tsolov (106 points), and today’s fourth-place finisher, Rafael Câmara (82 points).