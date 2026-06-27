Alex Dunne just misses out on podium at F2 Austria sprint race

ALEX DUNNE JUST missed out the podium at Saturday’s Formula 2 Spielberg Sprint Race.

The Offaly man finished fourth following a dramatic finish, with Britain’s John Bennett overtaking Sebastián Montoya on the final lap to claim his first F2 win.

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Rafael Villagómez was third for Van Amersfoort Racing.

Dunne was in contention throughout, moving into fourth place during lap 17.

Gabriele Mini remains in control of the Drivers’ Championship on 90 points, with Nikola Tsolov trailing by 10 points. Dunne sits fourth in 72 points, well clear of fifth-placed Noel León (54).

Next up is Sunday’s Spielberg feature race.