Ireland striker Noonan set for 'next chapter of my journey' after leaving Celtic

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Saoirse Noonan has left Celtic after two seasons at the club.

The 26-year-old striker departs after winning the 2025-26 Scottish Women’s Cup, and scoring 57 goals in 74 appearances.

Noonan joined the Hoops from WSL 2 side Durham in the summer of 2024, and opened her goalscoring account as she made her league debut in the 24/25 opener against Dundee United.

The Corkonian went on to score 56 more times – including five hat-tricks – as she finished as Celtic’s top scorer in two consecutive seasons.

She provided the assist as Grant Scott’s side beat Glasgow rivals Rangers 1-0 in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park last month.

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We can confirm that Emma Lawton, Saoirse Noonan & Emma Westin will depart the club this summer.



We would like to thank them for their contributions, including lifting the Scottish Cup in May



Thank you for everything & all the best of luck for the future 💚 — Celtic FC Women (@CelticFCWomen) June 26, 2026

“From a dream to a reality. Champions League football, Scottish Cup winners, and so many amazing memories along the way,” Noonan wrote in a heartfelt message on social media.

“74 appearances, 57 goals, and 15 assists – but more importantly, countless laughs, friendships and moments I’ll never forget. Playing for Celtic has been incredibly special. Wearing the badge brought me so much pride every single time I stepped onto the pitch.”

“Celtic will always have a special place in my heart. Now it’s time for the next chapter of my journey,” she added.

As first reported by Soccerdonna in May, The 42 understands that Noonan has had interest from the WSL and WSL 2, as well as mainland Europe and America.

She has scored two goals across 14 Ireland senior caps, the most recent of those off the bench in the recent 1-0 loss to France in Grenoble.

Rising Irish star Tara O’Hanlon has also departed the Hoops, having spent the second half of the season there on loan from Manchester City, while Claire Walsh has extended her contract until the summer of 2027.