Ireland's cricketers make history with first-ever win against India

Ireland 182/9

India 148 (18.5 overs)

Ireland won by 34 runs

IRELAND STUNNED T20 world champions India with a landmark 34-run win in their series opener in Belfast on Friday after the tourists opted against giving an international debut to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The 15-year-old batting prodigy forced his way into the squad for the white-ball tours of Ireland and England following several stunning displays in the 20 overs per side Indian Premier League.

Sooryavanshi emerged as the leading run-scorer in this season’s edition after amassing 776 runs for the Rajasthan Royals — a tally which included one century and five fifties.

India, however, decided that they could do without him in the first of two T20 internationals against Ireland at Stormont, only to fall well short of a target of 183 as they were dismissed for 148 with seven balls to spare.

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Abhishek Sharma top-scored for the tourists with 49 at the top of the order but no other India batsman made more than Shivam Dube’s 25.

Matt Hollard (3-28) and left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys (3-38), who opened the bowling, did the bulk of the damage as Ireland’s men enjoyed their first win over India in any format.

Earlier, Ireland captain Lorcan Tucker led from the front with 50 and Gareth Delany made 49 in the hosts’ total of 182-9 in their full 20 overs.

The teams return to Stormont for the series finale on Sunday.

– © AFP 2026