Can Cork City women build on their first league win in 14 months?

CORK CITY WON their first League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division game in 14 months last weekend.

Now managed by club legend Derek Coughlan, they stunned Peamount United 6-0 in his first game in charge at Turner’s Cross.

It was a sensational result which sent shockwaves around the league, and poses the question: how did they go so long without a win?

“To be honest, I don’t know is there any team in Europe after going through that period of a drought without winning a game,” as Coughlan told Cork City TV afterwards.

Since a 4-2 home victory over Waterford last April, City had lost 22 league games and drawn three. They were also beaten four times in cup competitions, with three draws recorded in the All-Island Cup.

Pre-season friendlies against University College Cork and Treaty United brought their only victories, with three different managers at the helm across the 14-month timeframe.

That winning feeling – with six different goalscorers and a clean sheet the perfect return from the mid-season break – must be sweet.

Highlights | Cork City 6-0 Peamount United pic.twitter.com/w18Fc6u7ZR — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) June 20, 2026

Frank Kelleher was in charge for their last league win on 12 April 2025, against league newcomers Waterford at Turner’s Cross. City had turned to the 2017 FAI Cup final winning boss following the abrupt departure of Danny Murphy, and Kelleher had previously overseen a victory over then-strugglers Sligo Rovers.

Those would be City’s only league successes of last season as they finished rooted to the bottom of the table on eight points – four adrift of Waterford and Sligo.

The heaviest loss of all came the week after defeating their Munster rivals in April, going down 7-0 to Shelbourne. Other top sides like Athlone Town (4-0) and Galway United (5-0) also ran riot, with City often held scoreless.

2025 was their second time in three seasons finishing on the basement, the signs of life in ’24 as they placed ninth and reached the FAI Cup semi-finals ultimately a false dawn.

The Rebel Army has ultimately failed build on that 2017 cup final success, when Clare Shine’s goal saw them past UCD – now DLR – Waves at Aviva Stadium.

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Their return to the showpiece in 2020 was a chastening experience, a 6-0 defeat to Peamount at Tallaght Stadium.

City pictured ahead of the 2020 FAI Cup final. Tommy Dickson / INPHO Tommy Dickson / INPHO / INPHO

Rónán Collins was in charge of an extremely young side back then, and that trend has continued: City have one of the youngest squads in the country, with the average age of last Saturday’s starting XI 21. It has often been younger, boosted by older, more experienced players like Fiona Doherty (25) and Nadine Seward (24) this season.

Player turnover has been a major issue through the years, with international caps like Saoirse Noonan, Amanda Budden, Éabha O’Mahony and Shine moving on, and Treaty and Waterford luring others.

While other clubs have invested into their senior women’s teams and drafted in international players, City appear to have stood still. The lack of long-term financial backing and planning has been questioned on Leeside, with the club’s wider issues and the fans’ disgruntlement with ownership well documented.

The women’s team don’t have a singular base. They train in various locations across Cork, from Ballinhassig to Bishopstown, which must cause frustration.

The on- and off-pitch instability has been concerning, but players like 21-year-old midfield star Eva Mangan have persisted. Mangan – a call-up to Ireland squads under Eileen Gleeson – was made captain aged 19 and has clocked up over 130 appearances, parking interest from Liverpool and elsewhere to continue representing her local club.

“Last year was really disappointing, on a team level and on a personal level,” Mangan told The Irish Examiner ahead of this season.

Eva Mangan is Cork City captain. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I probably wasn’t half as good as what I can be and what I wanted to be last year, but especially as a team finishing last, it was really disappointing.

“I probably wasn’t on the ball half as much as I wanted to be and I felt like I was just running after the ball really. We were kind of very defensive last year, so hopefully this year it’ll change.”

As Barry Ryan stepped up from the U19s to take the ever-changing managerial hot seat, he implemented a more attacking style, but City remained in familiar territory at the bottom.

With zero points and one goal scored in four games, the club “reluctantly” accepted his decision to resign and were forced to look inwards.

New director of football Liam Kearney served as interim manager, and led the recruitment process for Coughlan’s appointment.

The 1998 FAI Cup final hero led the U17s to a league final last season, and looked to have hit the ground running with the seniors as they led Cliftonville 3-0 33 minutes into their All-Island Cup clash before the mid-season break. The Women’s Premiership side rescued a 3-3 draw in the 97th minute, but here was some early encouragement.

Few would have predicted a 6-0 hammering of Peamount on their return, with Mangan, Doherty and Shaunagh McCarthy putting them three up at the break and Seward, Heidi Mackin and Cork All-Ireland camogie winner Lauren Homan completing the rout.

Coughlan’s reflection? “This is just the foundation. This is the start. This is to show them what they can do and we build from here.”

1998 FAI Cup final hero Derek Coughlan is now manager. Patrick Bolger / INPHO Patrick Bolger / INPHO / INPHO

Next up is a trip to Waterford this evening, with the Blues flying high after holding leaders Galway United to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

But they’re just two points ahead in 10th, and City will be keen to lift themselves off the basement and up the table. (DLR Waves, who they face in the FAI Cup next weekend are in between, with Bohemians and Peas also within reach after slow starts).

“We know when we play to 100% of what we’re capable of, we’re nowhere near the bottom,” as Mangan said in another recent interview with The Halfway Line.

“Our biggest problem is consistency. We can show up one week and we’re a 10 out of 10, and then next week will be a two-and-a-half out of 10. Like there’s a big drop-off to what we can kind of bring from week one to week two.”

That is the challenge now: finding consistency and totting up points, as City hope to leave their 14-month winless run firmly in the past.

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Today’s fixtures

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers v Wexford, Tallaght Stadium, 1pm – LOI TV

Waterford v Cork City, RSC, 3pm – LOI TV

Treaty United v Sligo Rovers, Markets Field, 7.35pm – TG4

All-Island Cup semi-finals

Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park, 1pm – LOI TV

Galway United v Peamount United, Moyne Villa, 5pm – LOI TV

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