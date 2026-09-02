Derek Murray and Paul Casey step down as joint-managers of Dublin

DEREK MURRAY AND Paul Casey have stepped down as joint-managers of the Dublin Ladies senior football team, after informing the executive that they will not be seeking a third term in charge.

The pair took over the team from Mick Bohan in December 2024, and guided Dublin to All-Ireland success the following year after a dominant display against Meath. Murray and Casey also delivered Leinster titles in 2025 and 2026.

Casey, who won an All-Ireland as a footballer in 2011, initially joined the Dublin management under Bohan in 2018 while Murray joined the set-up in 2022.

Advertisement

Dublin’s All-Ireland defence ended at the semi-final stage this year after a 2-16 to 1-9 defeat against Kerry.

ANNOUNCEMENT Re: Management of the Dublin Ladies Senior Footballers.



Wednesday 2nd September 2026

Issued on behalf of Dublin LGFA Executive Committee. https://t.co/Wgd03PZaWs#DublinLGFA #PTSB #LGFA pic.twitter.com/N4JRlDmuXJ — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) September 2, 2026

“The executive committee would like to thank Derek and Paul most sincerely for their professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm during their term not only as senior managers but previously as key members of the Dublin senior management team,” a statement from Dublin LGFA reads.

“Their service to Dublin has been incredible and we as a committee have been most fortunate to have had the privilege to work closely alongside both men. Derek and Paul are a credit to their clubs, Round Tower Clondalkin and Lucan Sarsfields.

“Everyone involved in Dublin LGFA would like to wish Derek and Paul all the very best with their future endeavours. We are also extremely thankful to their wives Debbie, Ciara and family members for their unwavering support over the years.

“A special word of appreciation also to the various backroom personnel who worked alongside Derek and Paul over the last two seasons. The work that goes on behind the scenes is enormous, and the dedication, expertise and commitment shown by every member of the management and backroom team has been outstanding.

“The Dublin Executive Committee will now begin the process of selecting and appointing a new Dublin senior management team.”

****