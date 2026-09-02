A weighty press conference, misty eyes, and a reminder that Croke Park is also about winning

A WEEK OF lasts, and almost a first.

“I might just overturn the tables just for a bit of controversy,” Katie Taylor laughed at the top table for her final-ever press conference as a boxer.

The magnitude of Saturday’s finale at Croke Park, however, was growing evident.

At around the halfway mark, when asked by promoter Eddie Hearn what makes her proudest about her 25-odd glittering years in the ring, Taylor choked up, initially unable to unfurl a response.

“I’m just going to take a drink,” Taylor said, holding aloft a can of her own fizzy-drinks brand. What might have appeared a cynical plug was, in fact, a quick-witted nod to her manager, Brian Peters, who had done and said exactly the same as he became uncharacteristically emotional at the launch press conference a couple of months earlier.

It was a niche reference but Peters enjoyed the tribute.

It equally bought Taylor a second or two to think about that which makes her most proud.

“I am so blown away by all this amazing support,” she said. “I am so proud to be Irish. I’m so proud to represent this amazing country every single time I step inside the ring.

“I’m still pinching myself. This is a dream.

“We can be very proud as a nation because I’m not sure there is any other nation in the world where 80,000 people would turn up for a female athlete.”

“I want to put on a performance worthy of everyone’s support over the years. This country has travelled around the world to watch me fight. They’ve travelled to London, to Manchester, Leeds, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, New York and they’ll be with me on Saturday night as well.”

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Katie Taylor arrives at The Helix. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Turning to her adoring audience at this ticketed press conference at Dublin’s Helix, as well as the dozens of assembled cameras, Taylor added: “I just want to say to you all, from the bottom of my heart, that I am so grateful. Thank you.”

While unable to speak English, French challenger Flora Pili, sitting to the other side of the top table, must surely have sensed the weighty atmosphere, the slightly above-usual intensity with which Taylor spoke, the sense of anticipation that caused even a bewildered Eddie Hearn to receive a round of applause as he kicked off Tuesday’s press conference.

And even if she didn’t, she would have gauged it from Taylor’s misty eyes during their stare-down.

As the crowd began to chant ‘Ole, Ole’, it was Taylor [25-1, 6KOs] who broke first from the staring contest, quietly uttering ‘okay’ as she reached out for a handshake which was reciprocated by Pili [12-0, 2KOs], nine years her junior.

A scheduled media roundtable with Taylor, who had already done a series of TV interviews, was quietly rescheduled for Wednesday.

These were vibes reminiscent of Taylor’s first homecoming bout against Chantelle Cameron in 2023, certainly, an occasion which Taylor suffered the first defeat of her professional career.

Katie Taylor v Flora Pili, the press conference. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Still, even at 40, there is scope to learn. There was a cognisance among the two-weight undisputed champion and her team that Saturday’s final-ever fight would leave no room for gooey sentiment.

When asked by Hearn is she’s had scope to appreciate the ‘lasts’ — her final camp, her final spar, et cetera — Taylor responded: “I try not to reflect too much on it because I have a job to do.

“It’s too dangerous of a sport to have your body in the ring and in your heart you’re thinking of retirement.

“I have got a job to do and I’m very much focused on the job,” Taylor stressed, but she added: “I have allowed myself to think about it a small bit over the past few months, just thinking about the last 30 years in the ring; all the amazing people I’ve met, all of the amazing spars that I’ve had along the way, having a chance to meet icons of the sport, having a chance to headline these amazing arenas.

“Now, I get to end my dream career in my dream venue in Croke Park. This really is beyond my wildest dreams.

“But the most important part of Saturday night is that I get my hand raised,” Taylor added, correcting course. “I’ve been in training camp as per usual. It’s business as per usual for me. I have a real, live opponent in front of me. It’s not going to be a walk in the park. She’s here to win as well. She’s a young undefeated fighter and I’m very aware of that as well.

“I’ve locked myself away over these last few months in preparation for this fight. It’s going to be a tough fight for sure but that’s where I’m at my best.”

Katie Taylor and France's Flora Pili face off at The Helix, Dublin. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

Taylor’s trainer, Ross Enamait, was himself typically businesslike as he addressed the nature of Saturday’s occasion.

“It’s amazing that we’re even here, but at the same time none of it really matters if we go out and lose,” said Taylor’s coach of 10 years. “It’s an amazing night, an amazing event, but I try not to think about it too much because we’ve got to go out there and win the fight first. Otherwise, it was all for nothing. We’ve got to keep our head down.

“She (Pili) is a big 140 pounder, unbeaten, and she doesn’t care about the crowd or what this means for Katie or to Ireland,” Enamait added. “She’s here to win and spoil the show. We’ve got to keep our head down and do the job and we can enjoy it afterwards.”

Pili, meanwhile, speaking through a translator, echoed Eddie Hearn’s suggestion that she’s playing with house money on Saturday night, when the focus and pressure of the boxing world, and the Irish sporting world, will be squarely on the retiring Taylor.

Flora Pili stares down Katie Taylor. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

After thanking Matchroom Boxing and Irish people for the welcome received by her and her team, Pili said: “I think we’re all aware of the task ahead of us.

“We’ve got the whole of France behind us, not just the few people who will be in this enormous crowd, but everybody back home and on DAZN watching around the world. We are going to be very proud to take on the worthy opponent of Katie.

“I have nothing to lose and everything to win. I am the underdog for the fight. For that reason there’s less pressure on me, and for that reason I’m going to be giving 200% from round one right to the end.

“I’m going to give everything I can and hopefully take home all of these wonderful belts.”