Ireland defender John Egan signs new contract with Hull City

IRELAND DEFENDER JOHN Egan has signed a new two-year contract with Premier League side Hull City, with a club option of a further year.

The 33-year-old has made an excellent start to the season, playing full games in Hull’s opening victories over Man United and Coventry City, and helping the newly-promoted side keep clean sheets.

Egan has made 61 appearances for Hull since joining the club in February 2025. The Cork native played 11 times in the campaign he joined, before becoming a regular in last season’s Championship run as he featured in 39 games and scored three times. Hull crowned their season with victory in the play-off final against Middlesbrough.

Egs is locked in for another two years! 🔒



🔗 https://t.co/qxqYMVSiVP pic.twitter.com/tlKL48N4lv — Hull City (@HullCity) September 3, 2026

“I’m really enjoying my football here, I’m delighted to sign a new contract, and I’m looking forward to the future,” said Egan.

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“The club put a lot of trust in me and I would like to think I have repaid the club by putting in performances. The club has helped me get back to my best, and I’ve played a small part in helping the club do well.

John Egan in action against Man United's Matheus Cunha. SPP Sport Press Photo. SPP Sport Press Photo.

To go up the way we did at Wembley was one of the best days of my career and one of the best feelings I’ve ever had on a football pitch.

“We’ve had a rapid rise in 18 months. When I first came in, we were trying to avoid relegation to League One, and now we’re sat here after two wins in the Premier League. It all feels like it happened overnight.

“I’m really proud to be a Hull City player and proud to call this my home. Hopefully, we can keep pushing this club as high up as we can.”

John Egan in action against Coventry City's Taiwo Awoniyi. Paul Marriott / Alamy Live News Paul Marriott / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

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