St Pat's receive punishment after player struck by spectator

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have been punished by the Football Association of Ireland following an incident during last month’s Premier Division match against Waterford at Richmond Park.

After a spectator struck a player, an Independent Disciplinary Committee of the FAI has imposed a fine and a one-match closure of Section G of the Main Stand at Richmond Park.

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The Committee also activated a previously suspended one-match closure of Section G.

Section G will therefore be closed for two home league fixtures.

However, Saturday’s FAI Cup quarter-final with Bohemians will not be impacted.

The punishment will be delayed “to allow the necessary operational arrangements to be implemented,” according to a League of Ireland statement issued today.

Home league matches against Shamrock Rovers (11 September) and Shelbourne (16 October) are expected to be the fixtures affected.

The decision can be appealed per the FAI disciplinary regulations.