Richarlison left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad

RICHARLISON COULD HAVE played his last match for Tottenham after he was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad list on Thursday.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi revealed after a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle last Saturday that Richarlison had “said too many times he wants to leave” and could depart before the summer transfer window closed.

The Brazil forward later released an explosive social media post on Monday where he claimed “never again will anyone decide my future for me”, but talks over a potential return to old club Everton stalled before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline in England.

Other transfer windows around the world remain open and Trabzonspor have been linked with Richarlison ahead of Friday’s deadline in Turkey whilst clubs in Saudi Arabia can sign players until Sunday.

Richarlison currently remains a Spurs player, but the Press Association understands he has been told he is not part of De Zerbi’s plans this season and that this was explained to him ahead of Premier League deadline day in order to provide him with the opportunity to find a new club.

That is why he has been left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad list, which includes injured duo Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons.

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James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are both working their way to full fitness after long-term absences, have also been named in the 25-player group.

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Deadline-day arrival Mykhailo Mudryk is included as expected and has been backed to get up to speed quicker than an injured player despite a 21-month absence from competitive football.

A low concentration of banned substance meldonium was recorded by Mudryk in 2024, and he was subsequently banned for four years, but on 31 July an appeal was “resolved” by the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Changes to WADA procedures mean had the failed test occurred now, he would not have been charged, but Mudryk’s ban meant he was not able to go to Chelsea’s Cobham training centre.

The 25-year-old hired a private coach and booked goalkeepers and outfield players to train at seventh-tier side Uxbridge, but last played competitively in November 2024 and only received minimal minutes in pre-season.

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