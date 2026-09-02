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Wicklow manager Oisin McConville ©INPHO
at the wheel

Oisín McConville set to remain in charge of Wicklow footballers in 2027

Wicklow will compete in the Sam Maguire competition next year after winning the Tailteann Cup.
12.08pm, 2 Sep 2026

OISÍN MCCONVILLE IS set to remain in charge of the Wicklow footballers for the 2027 season.

A statement from Wicklow GAA reads that McConville’s appointment “will be ratified at the next county board meeting,” after leading the Garden County to an incredible Tailteann Cup title this year.

Wicklow rallied from 12 points down at half-time in the final against Down, and eventually won by two to secure a place in the Sam Maguire competition next year.

McConville was first appointed as Wicklow manager in September 2022, and helped the county secure promotion up to Division 3 in his first season at the helm.

Wicklow were relegated the following season but have been just one point short of promotion in the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

“We are building something serious, and the standards are set,” the statement adds.

“The drive, the pride, and the hunger to push Wicklow to new heights has never been stronger. Two positions left to complete the management team, but the momentum starts right here, right now. Get behind the lads, get behind the blue and gold.”

Wicklow GAA have also announced that Jonathan “Bosco” O’Neill will remain as the senior hurling manager while Ciarán Goff will take charge of the U20 hurling side, and Liam Kavanagh will be the minor hurling manager.

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