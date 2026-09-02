Oisín McConville set to remain in charge of Wicklow footballers in 2027

OISÍN MCCONVILLE IS set to remain in charge of the Wicklow footballers for the 2027 season.

A statement from Wicklow GAA reads that McConville’s appointment “will be ratified at the next county board meeting,” after leading the Garden County to an incredible Tailteann Cup title this year.

Wicklow rallied from 12 points down at half-time in the final against Down, and eventually won by two to secure a place in the Sam Maguire competition next year.

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BRING IT ON! 🔥💙💛 It's a late one this evening, but massive news for the Garden County as the pieces fall firmly into place for 2027.

Four of our six county management positions are now officially locked in, and the calibre, passion, and ambition leading our teams into the… pic.twitter.com/2y4C5KJItR — Official Wicklow GAA (@wicklowgaa) September 2, 2026

McConville was first appointed as Wicklow manager in September 2022, and helped the county secure promotion up to Division 3 in his first season at the helm.

Wicklow were relegated the following season but have been just one point short of promotion in the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

“We are building something serious, and the standards are set,” the statement adds.

“The drive, the pride, and the hunger to push Wicklow to new heights has never been stronger. Two positions left to complete the management team, but the momentum starts right here, right now. Get behind the lads, get behind the blue and gold.”

Wicklow GAA have also announced that Jonathan “Bosco” O’Neill will remain as the senior hurling manager while Ciarán Goff will take charge of the U20 hurling side, and Liam Kavanagh will be the minor hurling manager.

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