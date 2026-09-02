Chiedozie Ogbene joins Lincoln City on loan from Ipswich Town

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE HAS joined Lincoln City on loan from Ipswich Town until January.

The 29-year-old Ireland winger spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. At Championship side Lincoln he will link up with fellow Corkman Josh Honohan, and Mason Melia, on loan from Tottenham.

“This is a good opportunity and a great platform for myself to help the club, but the club can also help me,” Ogbene said.

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“I’ve been around the Championship for a while, and I know it’s a physical league. We know how tough it can be and how it’s physically demanding.

“I bring pace and power, I’m willing to work hard and I’m energetic. I’ve got experience as well, so I’d hope that I can make an impact for the team and help the team on both sides of the pitch.

“I’ve played across the front three before, right wing and right wing-back, so I’m versatile and I’m willing to give everything I have for this jersey.”

Meanwhile, Preston North End have confirmed Johnny Kenny’s arrival on a permanent deal from Celtic.

The 24-year-old Ireland forward has signed a four-year deal with the Championship club.

The former Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers player spent part of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

“He’s a player who likes to play on the last line and make runs in behind; he’s a sharp player,” Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said.

“He’s lively in the box and will look to get shots off, left foot, right foot. He works hard for the team. We need to do a lot of work with him tactically in terms of how we’re going to use him but that’s the exciting bit now.”