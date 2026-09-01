Cork appoint Pat Sullivan as new senior manager

PAT SULLIVAN HAS been appointed as the new manager of the Cork Ladies senior football team.

Sullivan takes over from Joe Carroll who stepped down in August on the back of Cork’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat against Dublin in July. He also led Cork to a first Division 1 title since 2019 this season.

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His backroom team includes Noel O’Connor of the Inch Rovers club, who will come on board as a football coach while Mourneabbey’s Sandra Conroy has been appointed as selector/support coach.

Meanwhile, 2010 All-Ireland winner Eoin Cadogan has also been included on the ticket to provide gym support.

🚨 Pat Sullivan has been ratified as Cork LGFA's new senior team manager for a three-year term with a review after two years.

His management team will be:

Football coach: Noel O’Connor, Inch Rovers.

Selector/Support coach: Sandra Conroy, Mourneabbey.

Lead S&C coach: Ciaran… — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) August 31, 2026

Sullivan comes into the role having managed the Kildare senior Ladies team for two seasons. He took over in October 2024, and stepped down in July. Kildare retained their Division 1 status during his first season before going on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals where they lost out to Kerry.

Kildare were relegated this season but contested the Leinster final against Dublin before returning to the All-Ireland quarter-final stage where they lost out by three points against Armagh.

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