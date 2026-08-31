Liverpool complete €144 million deal for Bradley Barcola

LIVERPOOL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris St Germain in a €144million deal.

The Reds will pay a basic €123 million for the France international and up to €20 million in potential add-ons.

Forward Barcola, 23, has agreed a “long-term contract” at Anfield.

“It took a long time but I’m really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play,” he told the club website.

Bradley Barcola. This Is Anfield. pic.twitter.com/UkyiZzpReB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2026

“I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it’s one of my biggest dreams in my life.

“It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that’s why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it.”

Barcola, a member of the PSG squad which won back-to-back Champions League titles in the past two seasons, was Liverpool’s top target throughout the summer.

The French champions initially wanted €170 million for the player, but there was a breakthrough in negotiations last week.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in a €45 million deal in 2023.

He registered 39 goals in 152 appearances and won three successive Ligue 1 titles during his time in Paris.

Barcola made his France debut in June 2024 and has scored six times in 28 games for his country. Three of those goals came at this summer’s World Cup, where Les Bleus finished fourth.

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The French international is now part of the most expensive Liverpool team ever assembled. Only striker Alexander Isak and playmaker Floran Wirtz have cost the club more.

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Yet Barcola, 23, will be expected to fill the void left by the man who made some priceless contributions. The spectre of Mo Salah, Anfield’s Egyptian King, continues to hang over the red half of Merseyside. Especially as some of those new arrivals take time to settle and fully make their mark.

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His pace and positivity seem perfectly suited to the style of play as well as the demands of the Premier League. Barcola arrives from the back-to-back European champions so it should be seen as no slight that he was not always a guaranteed starter in a PSG side boasting Khvicha Kvaratskelia and Desire Doue.

He will get the chance to take centre stage for Liverpool, albeit from his favoured position on the wing.

- David Sneyd

Meanwhile, Colombian right-back Daniel Munoz will be reunited with manager Oliver Glasner at Nottingham Forest after completing a move from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Daniel Muñoz. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/jvbcPsdMxU — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 31, 2026

No fee has been disclosed but the BBC said Forest had spent around £22 million (€25.7m) to sign Munoz on a three-year deal.

He joined Palace in January 2024 and, under Glasner, helped them win the FA Cup — the first major trophy in the club’s history — as well as the Community Shield in 2025 and the Europa Conference League in May.

Munoz made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals in 29 Premier League games.

“The first thing is that this is a winning club,” said Munoz.

“I think that when this is the expectation, the mentality, both for the management and the technical team, and for the players, this makes it special.

“I think that Oliver Glasner is special, I have a very good relationship with him and we did big things together, it was an incredibly special period. What he did with our previous club, I have a lot of respect and a lot of admiration for him.”

Forest are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season following a 1-0 loss to Leeds and a 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

- Additional reporting by AFP.