Argentina captain Lionel Messi retires from international football

LIONEL MESSI HAS announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect.

The 39-year-old captained Argentina to the final of last month’s World Cup in New York, but he was unable to prevent his nation losing 1-0 to Spain, and it proved to be the final match of his international career.

Handed a senior Argentina debut at the age of 18, Messi went on to play 207 times for his country and scored 125 goals, with his crowning moment arriving in 2022 when he led his team to a third World Cup triumph.

Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“After the time that has passed since the final, and after giving it a lot of thought, I want to let everyone know that I am retiring from the national team,” Messi said on Instagram.

“It is a decision that hurts and still hurts deep down, but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all – not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too.

“I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentinian through football.

“Time is running short, chapters come to a close and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team.

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“I’ve given everything I had, I have nothing left to give and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here.”

View from The 42: Messi leaves an indelible legacy on Argentine football

News of Lionel Messi’s international retirement will come as a surprise to few people.

He had hinted at his plans in an emotional tribute penned to his late father earlier this month, admitting that after inspiring Argentina to reach the final at the 2026 World Cup this summer, “my legs couldn’t go any further”.

It is the second time he has retired from international football, but another comeback seems unlikely. He will turn 41 in the summer of the next Copa América and 43 when the 2030 World Cup rolls around.

But having guided Argentina to back-to-back World Cup finals, including their triumph in 2022, as well as ending a 28-year wait for a Copa América victory in 2021 before retaining the trophy three years later, there is little else left to achieve.

The debate over whether he has surpassed Argentina’s other iconic footballer, Diego Maradona, is one that is unlikely to ever be settled.

But with 125 goals in 207 international appearances, Messi has left an indelible legacy on Argentine football and the sport at large.

– Paul Fennessy