Liverpool v Spurs among three games moved in ‘frustrating’ Carabao Cup changes

CARABAO CUP ORGANISERS have expressed frustration after Champions League fixtures forced the EFL to rearrange some of their matches.

The English Football League had confirmed third round fixtures for the league cup competition on Friday. The following day, UEFA announced its Champions League fixtures.

That created an immediate conflict as Everton’s home game against Wolves, which the EFL had scheduled for Wednesday, 9 September, clashed with Liverpool’s home Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.

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Logistical issues for policing mean that Everton and Liverpool can’t play home fixtures on the same evening.

The EFL say they met UEFA officials on Monday “to explore available options”, but the European governing body were “unwilling to consider rescheduling the Liverpool v Atletico Madrid fixture”.

As a result, Everton v Wolves has been delayed from 9 September to the following Wednesday, 16 September.

Liverpool’s home fixture against Tottenham has therefore to move forward from 16 September to the previous evening, Tuesday, 15 September.

Following the announcement of fixture details for the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, the EFL has been left with no option but to rearrange a number of Carabao Cup Round Three fixtures.



Find full details and reasoning here: https://t.co/a60M3itWRz#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/hPY9tilwGF — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 31, 2026

A further consequence of the switches sees Wolves’ Championship game at home to Portsmouth required to change from 16 September to the following month. It will now take place on Tuesday, 20 October.

The EFL statement concluded: “Over recent seasons, the League has made a number of changes to accommodate the expansion of UEFA club competitions – a decision which was made without adequate consultation with domestic leagues.

“These changes have included splitting Carabao Cup round three ties across two weeks and implementing draw conditions for round three which prevent scheduling conflicts for clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

“This makes UEFA’s unwillingness to cooperate all the more frustrating, not least for the supporters of the five clubs that will now be inconvenienced as a result.”