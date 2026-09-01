CHARLIE SMYTH WILL remain with the New Orleans Saints after the Down native was added to the team’s practice squad.
Smyth was previously cut from the active 53-man squad two weeks before the start of the NFL season following the arrival of free agent kicker Daniel Carlson last week. The former two-time All-Pro converted two field goal attempts in a 27-24 pre-season win against the Dallas Cowboys.
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Carlson was then selected as the first-choice kicker ahead of Smyth and Tanner Brown, who joined the side in June.
Smyth was placed on the waiver wire, which allowed other teams to add the former Gaelic footballer to their roster. But the Saints have opted to retain his services on their practice squad.
Smyth joined the Saints via the International Player Pathway [IPP] in 2024. Last season he featured in six games, making 12 of 16 field goals. He cemented his place after Blake Grupe was cut.
NFL practice squads are capped at 16 players, but IPP players do not count towards that limit.
The New Orleans Saints will begin their NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13 September.
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Charlie Smyth returns to New Orleans Saints practice squad after being cut ahead of NFL season
CHARLIE SMYTH WILL remain with the New Orleans Saints after the Down native was added to the team’s practice squad.
Smyth was previously cut from the active 53-man squad two weeks before the start of the NFL season following the arrival of free agent kicker Daniel Carlson last week. The former two-time All-Pro converted two field goal attempts in a 27-24 pre-season win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Carlson was then selected as the first-choice kicker ahead of Smyth and Tanner Brown, who joined the side in June.
Smyth was placed on the waiver wire, which allowed other teams to add the former Gaelic footballer to their roster. But the Saints have opted to retain his services on their practice squad.
Smyth joined the Saints via the International Player Pathway [IPP] in 2024. Last season he featured in six games, making 12 of 16 field goals. He cemented his place after Blake Grupe was cut.
NFL practice squads are capped at 16 players, but IPP players do not count towards that limit.
The New Orleans Saints will begin their NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13 September.
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Charlie Smyth In The Mix Again NFL Practice Squad