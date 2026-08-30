Charlie Smyth cut by New Orleans Saints before start of NFL season - reports

CHARLIE SMYTH HAS been waived by the New Orleans Saints just two weeks before the start of the new NFL season, according to reports.

The news comes after it emerged earlier this week that free agent kicker Daniel Carlson was set to join the squad.

Both players featured in the Saints’ final pre-season match against the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. Smyth kicked one extra point, while Carlson landed two field goals, the second of which was from 54 yards to help secure a 27-24 victory.

Daniel Carlson nails a 54-yd FG to give the Saints a 27-24 lead with 1:55 left in the game! — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 29, 2026

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Down native Smyth joined the Saints via the International Player Pathway [IPP] in 2024. Last season he featured in six games, making 12 of 16 field goals. He cemented his place after Blake Grupe was cut.

Carlson is a two-time All-Pro (2021 and 2022) who started his NFL career at the Minnesota Vikings in 2018, before moving to the LA Raiders later that year. Kicker Tanner Brown is also on the Saints’ books, having joined in June.

Smyth could still be retained on the Saints’ practice roster as IPP players do not count towards the 16-player limit.

He could also be recruited by another NFL side. Teams have until Monday at 5pm to sign released players to their rosters, and can then begin to sign players to their practice squads.

The New Orleans Saints will begin their NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, 13 September.