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Ireland's Sophie O'Sullivan. Inpho
Athletics

Sophie O'Sullivan sets new 800m personal best as Adeleke takes sixth over 200m

Sophie O’Sullivan is now second on all the all-time Irish list behind Ciara Mageean.
4.06pm, 30 Aug 2026

SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN HAS clocked a new personal best over 800m after finishing in second place in Italy.

O’Sullivan clocked 1:58.60 at the Grand Prix Brescia, which is a Continental Tour Silver meeting. That performance brings her to second on the all-time Irish list behind Ciara Mageean.

Rhasidat Adeleke was also running at this event in the women’s 200m. The Dubliner, who won a silver medal over 200m at the European Championships, clocked 22.85 to take sixth while Nigeria’s Favour Ofili won in a time of 22.03.

Meanwhile, European bronze medallist Andrew Coscoran was seventh in the men’s 1500m (3:34,37) at the ISTAF 2026 in Berlin, which is also a Continental Tour Silver meeting. Australia’s Cameron Myers was the winner in 3:30.96.

Sarah Lavin was also in action in Berlin, clocking 13.40 to take eighth in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Sophie Becker is now second on the Irish all-time list over 300m after clocking 36.99 to finish third at the Memorial Zbigniewa Ludwichowskiego, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze meet in Poland.

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