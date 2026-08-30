Maguire equals best-ever finish at Women's Irish Open to take tie for fourth

LEONA MAGUIRE HAS equalled her best-ever finish at a Women’s Irish Open to leave her in a tie for fourth at the K Club.

Maguire, who achieved the same result in 2022, enjoyed a final round of 68 to finish on 15-under alongside Louise Rydqvist of Sweden.

Catch up on the final leaderboard here

The Cavan native started the day seven shots off the lead after a flawless 63 on Saturday, and went on a brilliant run by picking up four birdies between the sixth and 10th hole. One bogey at the 17th was her only blemish of the day before closing out with one more birdie.

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It’s been a brilliant tournament for Maguire who appears to have found form before the Solheim Cup, which starts in the Netherlands on Friday week.

“It’s been a great week,” Maguire told RTÉ Sport after her final round. “The crowds have been fantastic, rain, hail or shine. I think it’s another very successful Irish Open in the books, and the fans really made it this week.

'It's been a great week' - Leona Maguire is happy with her week's work after her fourth placed finish at the KPMG Women's Irish Open pic.twitter.com/EsBGR9RfNJ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 30, 2026

“Nice to get a couple of low ones [rounds] over the weekend. Friday was the one that got away. But overall, 15 under par is a very solid week’s effort and nice to be able to give the home fans something to cheer about.”

It was South Africa’s Casandra Alexander who prevailed with a three-stroke victory. Alexander was the leader from pillar to post, and despite opening her final round with back-to-back bogeys, she recovered to finish with a round of 70 which gave her the win at 20-under. Czech player Sára Kousková was second on 17-under.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh finished in a tie for 24th place on eight-under after a final round of 69. Anna Foster was two shots further back in a tie for 30th after a final round of 73.

Áine Donegan also closed out with 73 to take a share of 35th on four-under while Annabel Wilson enjoyed her best round of the week with a 70 to leave her on two-under.

Canice Screene signed off on one-under for the tournament after an even-par 72 in the final round.