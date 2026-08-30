Emiliano Martínez seals Chelsea move

CHELSEA HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

The 33-year-old, who has been pushing to leave Villa for the last two summers, has finally got his wish, moving for £7.5 million (€8.75 million) and signing a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Martínez, who won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and twice secured the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, is set to displace Robert Sanchez as Chelsea’s number one goalkeeper.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez told the club’s official website. “Coming to Chelsea, for my family and me, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon – I can’t wait to get started.

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“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match.

“I’m all passion, and I play with my heart. I will give 100% every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud.”

Martínez became the latest high-profile player to leave Villa following Ezri Konsa, Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne out of Villa Park, with Ollie Watkins also on the verge of an exit.

The Argentinian joined Villa in 2020 and was a key player in their rise to the top table of English football, culminating in last season’s Europa League success.

He had tried to leave last summer, but a move never materialised, and another exit attempt fell through earlier this month when a deal with Juventus collapsed.

Villa said in a statement: “Emi joined the club from Arsenal in 2020 and has been a commanding presence in goal throughout his time at the club, which culminated in him helping Villa win the Uefa Europa League in May.

“He earned his first international caps while at Aston Villa, going on to win two Copa América titles and a Fifa World Cup with Argentina.

“He was also twice named the world’s number one goalkeeper, picking up successive Yashin Trophies in 2023 and 2024 as well as two The Best Fifa Football awards.

“With his stellar performances and infectious competitive nature, Emi will always be remembered for his part in our recent journey and success and leaves Aston Villa with the very best wishes of everyone at the football club.”