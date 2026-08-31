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End of an era: Katie Taylor. James Crombie/INPHO
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Watch: Emotional tribute to Katie Taylor ahead of Croke Park homecoming

Barry Keoghan narrates spine-tingling promo video.
10.25am, 31 Aug 2026

THE COUNTDOWN IS on to Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight in Croke Park.

Taylor, 40, will call time on a legendary boxing career after facing Flora Pili for the undisputed super-lightweight world title at a sold-out GAA HQ on Saturday night.

Whet the appetite with this emotional promo video, narrated by Irish actor Barry Keoghan for Matchroom Boxing.

Matchroom Boxing / YouTube

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