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Watch: Emotional tribute to Katie Taylor ahead of Croke Park homecoming
THE COUNTDOWN IS on to Katie Taylor’s homecoming fight in Croke Park.
Taylor, 40, will call time on a legendary boxing career after facing Flora Pili for the undisputed super-lightweight world title at a sold-out GAA HQ on Saturday night.
Whet the appetite with this emotional promo video, narrated by Irish actor Barry Keoghan for Matchroom Boxing.
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Boxing Katie Taylor once upon a time