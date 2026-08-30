Ballygunner survive major scare to secure 13th consecutive Waterford SHC title

Waterford SHC final:

Ballygunner 1-16

Fourmilewater 0-15

Stephen Barry reports from Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field

BALLYGUNNER’S 13TH CONSECUTIVE Waterford SHC title proved by far their hardest-earned as Fourmilewater came within four minutes of a monumental shock at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field.

The rank outsiders were appearing in their first-ever final and had never beaten the Gunners in the championship, but led by three points with seven minutes remaining and were still a point ahead entering the final minute of normal time.

The All-Ireland champions only led once until stoppage time, but created three goal chances in that final stretch.

Stephen Ryan produced one-on-one heroics to divert Kevin Mahony’s initial opportunity over the bar and save Dessie Hutchinson’s subsequent effort, although Mahony mopped up the rebound to tap over the winner.

Mahony then turned provider, teeing up substitute Mark Hartley to round the advancing Ryan for the 62nd-minute clincher. They ended with 1-4 without reply.

That’s 74 consecutive Waterford SHC games without a defeat for Ballygunner and 25 titles overall, but the manner of the victory made this one sweeter.

Backed by a strong, swirling wind, Fourmile began with an aerial assault. Waterford full-forward Seán Walsh claimed the long puck-out, and there was a hint of a goal chance before opting to point.

Hutchinson was picked up by Déise U20 midfielder Paddy Spelman. The star forward snatched a high ball and celebrated his opening point with a fist pump.

There were five points inside the opening six minutes as Michael Morrissey and Liam O’Brien edged Fourmile ahead.

When Jamie Barron got half a view of goal, he went for it. Starting on the sideline, the three-time All-Star drove at the defence, but blasted his acute shot into the side netting.

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Barron had their next point, starting by picking up possession on his own 14m line, before receiving the ball back from his brother Tom.

Ballygunner had their first goal chance soon after. When Hutchinson picked off a Barron pass, Kevin Mahony charged forward, but Stephen Ryan saved his bouncer.

Fourmile’s ravenous work rate paid further dividends with four quick-fire points, including three Aaron Ryan placed balls and a second for target man Walsh for 0-8 to 0-3.

A crushing Dermot Ryan shoulder to prevent a Tadhg Foley goal chance lifted the decibel levels, but Hutchinson punished an error as they failed to work the sliotar out. That sparked a five-point levelling rally.

Pat Walsh showed more good work to hook Ronan Power, but the wing-back regathered to score. Kevin and Mikey Mahony got off the mark, and a Pauric Mahony free tied the contest.

Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny and Sean Walsh of Fourmilewater. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

As Dermot Ryan stormed forward to edge them ahead, it was vital for Fourmile to go in with something for all their efforts. They nearly went in behind as Conor Tobin grabbed Cormac Power’s long delivery only to blaze over; 0-9 all the break.

After a half-time downpour, Hutchinson nudged the Gunners into their first lead after 33 minutes.

But Pauric Mahony’s second and third missed frees left Fourmile in touch, and Aaron Ryan nailed a brace from play to push the West Waterford side back ahead.

Pauric Mahony won the next free to pull level, but Fourmile pushed on with three on the spin.

Their pressure was forcing Ballygunner into some rudimentary mistakes, with Aaron Ryan slotting his next pair, one each from play and a free, before Tom Barron charged into space for 0-14 to 0-11 with 11 minutes remaining.

In between, Fourmile had their biggest chance as Jamie Barron raced onto a loose ball, but Stephen O’Keeffe stood up tall to save.

Pauric Mahony exchanged two frees against Aaron Ryan’s one before Mikey Mahony cut the deficit to the minimum.

When Kevin and Pauric Mahony missed straightforward equalisers, the shock looked all the more possible, but the Gunners had enough in the tank.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-5 (5f), Mark Hartley 1-0, Dessie Hutchinson 0-3, Kevin Mahony 0-3, Mikey Mahony 0-2, Conor Tobin 0-2; Ronan Power 0-1.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: Aaron Ryan 0-8 (4f, 1 65), Seán Walsh 0-2, Dermot Ryan, Tom Barron 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1, Liam O’Brien 0-1, Michael Morrissey 0-1.

BALLYGUNNER

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Aaron O’Neill, 3. Ian Kenny, 4. Tadhg Foley

5. Cormac Power, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

15. Mikey Mahony (joint-captain), 11. Pauric Mahony, 12. Peter Hogan (joint-captain)

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 19. Conor Tobin

Subs:

21. Harry Ruddle for C Power (40)

18. Mark Hartley for Sheahan (43)

13. Patrick Fitzgerald for Tobin (47)

FOURMILEWATER

1. Stephen Ryan

3. Tadhg Walsh, 4. Pat Walsh, 9. Paddy Spelman

5. Tholom Guiry, 6. Oisín Walsh, 7. Dermot Ryan

8. Tom Barron, 19. Conor Gleeson

10. Jamie Barron (captain), 11. Liam O’Brien, 12. Evan Spelman

13. Michael Morrissey, 14. Seán Walsh, 15. Aaron Ryan

Subs:

2. James McGrath for T Walsh (37)

17. Chris Ryan for Morrissey (43)

Referee: Seaghán Walsh (De La Salle)